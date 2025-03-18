Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim plans to use Amad Diallo as a wing-back next season, with a report revealing whether or not the Red Devils will try to sign an alternative to Geovany Quenda.

Quenda was a key target for Man Utd in the summer transfer window, with speculation suggesting that the Red Devils were ready to pay €60million (£50.5m, $65.5m) for the Sporting CP youngster. The 17-year-old’s ability to play on the right and left flank and his versatility to operate as a winger or wing-back made him an appealing transfer target for Amorim.

However, Man Utd were rocked by the news last week that Chelsea had agreed a deal with Sporting to sign Quenda in the summer of 2026.

While Man Utd wanted the teenager to join Amorim’s side this summer, Chelsea could seal a deal by agreeing to let him carry on playing for Sporting for another season.

While it is a huge blow for Amorim, the Man Utd boss has responded by changing the position of Amad Diallo.

The £19million Ivory Coast International is a winger by trade and is injured at the moment.

An injury in training in February is likely to keep the 22-year-old out of action for the rest of the season, but when he is back to full fitness for the 2025-26 campaign, Amorim plans to play him as a wing-back, according to GiveMeSport.

Amorim had initially intended to deploy Diallo in a central attacking midfield role, but Quenda’s decision to snub a move to Old Trafford has resulted in Amorim seriously considering making him a regular wing-back when he is back playing.

Diallo was a bit-part player under Erik ten Hag, but he quickly impressed Amorim and earned a new contract in January.

Amorim also publicly praised the former Atalanta winger and described him as “the most creative” player “in the final third” for Man Utd.

No alternative signing to Geovany Quenda for Man Utd

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd were very keen on a summer deal for Quenda and viewed him as a big player for the club in the long run.

While missing out on the 17-year-old to Premier League rivals Chelsea is a bitter blow to the Red Devils, they are reportedly not planning to sign an alternative.

“Manchester United were keen to land Quenda due to his attacking intent and intelligence on the ball, GMS sources understand, and Amorim is prioritising finding another option who has similar traits in the final third of the pitch instead of being desperate to bolster the right wing-back berth,” states the report.

It seems that Quenda’s decision to join Chelsea is a boost to Diallow’s chances of playing regular first-team football for Man Utd under Amorim.

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney has revealed his admiration for Ayden Heaven after watching him play against Real Sociedad and Leicester City.

Rooney said: “He has come in from Arsenal so he knows what it is like to be at a big club; I think that will have helped him.

“He doesn’t look like he is playing with pressure, he looks calm, he’s composed, he gives them good balance with his left foot, he looks quick and he looks like he likes defending. I think he is a real coup for Manchester United.”

It is not a secret that Man Utd are looking for a new striker, and it seems that the Red Devils have taken a shine to a Bundesliga star.

A German journalist has revealed that Man Utd are interested in signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old French striker has scored 19 goals and given eight assists in 38 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Meanwhile, a Spanish report has claimed that Man Utd are planning to make a bid of £58.9million for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The former Leeds United winger has been in superb form for Barcelona this season.

The Brazil international has scored 27 goals and given 21 assists in 42 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far this campaign.

