Manchester United have fielded interest from several clubs over a loan transfer for Amad Diallo in January, according to one insider.

The 19-year-old signed on at Old Trafford as an exciting future prospect in October 2020. Work permit issues meant he could not move to United until January, from which point he made eight appearances before the end of last season.

However, his time with the Red Devils hit another snag in the summer. Amad had a loan move to the Eredivisie lined up with Feyenoord, but a thigh injury put paid to that move.

As such, he has spent the last few months in Manchester, but has only been able to make one appearance in the first team.

Nevertheless, the interest in Amad has not waned. In fact, it has grown.

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that “many clubs” have already approached United over a January loan deal.

Feyenoord remain the suitor with the strongest interest, following their summer move being all-but completed.

However, the Dutch side will have competition for his signature when the time comes to renegotiate with United.

Rangnick prioritising offloading players in January The emphasis will be on trimming the squad down in January rather than building it up.

Amid his singular appearance in the first team, Amad has only featured twice for the club’s Under-23s since recovering from his injury.

Still, he sent a reminder of his talent by scoring two goals and assisting another in a 3-2 win over Leeds.

Last season, he gave United’s first team exciting glimpses of his talent. Amad netted in the Europa League last-16 tie against AC Milan to help his club progress, as they eventually got to the final.

In other news, Anthony Martial – who is a more regular forward at United – could also leave in January.

Martial could leave Man Utd

The Frenchman dropped out of the team last season due to injury. Since then, he has struggled to make an impact.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival has not helped and Martial’s agent has now relayed his client’s exit wishes.

Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Martial has only played 10 games in all competitions this season, often as a substitute.