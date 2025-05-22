AC Milan have emerged as one of several clubs tracking Manchester United’s talented winger and fan favourite Amad, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old Ivorian, who has shown flashes of brilliance this season, is not a player United are actively looking to sell.

However, the club’s pressing need to raise funds for incoming transfers could force their hand, with Amad and goalkeeper Andre Onana among those who might depart.

Adding to the list of potential departures is captain Bruno Fernandes, who is attracting concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Amad’s potential move to Milan represents a significant opportunity for Serie A giants Milan, who see the former Atalanta starlet as a versatile attacking option to bolster their squad.

His pace, dribbling, and eye for goal have made him a real favourite at Old Trafford and his sale would anger United fans, but the club’s precarious financial situation has led to speculation about his future.

With United owing £90 million in transfer fees for Onana, Mason Mount, and Antony, Profitability and Sustainability Rule (PSR) constraints mean player sales are inevitable to fund Amorim’s desired overhaul in the summer of 2025.

Man Utd sales necessary for mega Amorim rebuild

As we reported on May 22, Amorim has been left stunned by the scale of the rebuild needed at United, with pressure mounting following their loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils sit 16th in the Premier League table, and Amorim has been tasked with getting the club into the top four next season. Major additions are required to build a squad capable of achieving that, which fits the coach’s tactical system.

That is why United could be forced to sell some key players this summer such as Amad, while homegrown star Alejandro Garnacho also faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Onana, meanwhile, whose inconsistent performances have drawn fair critics, is another candidate for departure. The Cameroonian goalkeeper’s high-profile errors, including in last night’s defeat to Tottenham, have not helped his case.

Fernandes, United’s talisman and captain, faces mega offers from Saudi clubs. While the Portuguese star remains committed to United’s project, a lucrative offer could test his resolve, especially if the club fails to secure Champions League qualification in 2025/26 – a minimum expectation for next season. United believe they could get £120 million for their captain, if they choose to sell to Saudi.

Amorim faces a delicate balancing act and difficult summer. Selling assets like Amad or Onana could provide the funds needed to reshape the squad, but losing key players risks further destabilizing a team already struggling for consistency and top class talent.

For Milan, Diallo represents a player they will move for only if opportunity presents, but United’s reluctance to part with their young star suggests its a difficult one to negotiate . As the transfer window looms, United’s decisions will shape not only their season but also Amorim’s long-term vision at the helm.

