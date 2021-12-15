Man Utd target Ralf Rangnick ‘loves’ gives January transfer triple boost

A midfielder Ralf Rangnick identified as a perfect Manchester United addition has responded directly to the transfer talk.

Last week, ESPN revealed interim boss Rangnick had determined United’s midfield was ripe for improvement. The German reportedly picked out the engine room as the squad’s greatest weakness before landing the job during his initial interview.

They stated Rangnick floated the idea of signing one of England pair Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham to remedy the issue. The third name he mentioned was Amadou Haidara.

The Mali international would represent a more cost-friendly deal to the other targets, and his recent interview with German outlet Bild has caught the eye.

The quotes were carried by Sport Witness, who initially provided clarity on United’s links with Haidara.

The combative midfielder has reportedly made clear his desire to try his hand in the Premier League in the past. Furthermore, his old connections with Rangnick could give United an edge.

Rangnick was in charge at RB Leipzig when Haidara was signed in 2019. A knee injury suffered one month prior cast the switch into doubt, though Rangnick ensured the deal crossed the line nevertheless.

Speaking about his excellent relationship with Rangnick, the United target said: “Yes, Ralf plays a very big role in my career.

“Don’t forget: when Leipzig wanted to get me, I tore my cruciate ligament. But Ralf said that I should come anyway. I wouldn’t have expected that back then.

“I’m very grateful to him because he really wanted me and gave me great confidence as a coach in Leipzig. He later told me to stay with RB and trust that Julian Nagelsmann would make me better.”

Man Utd my “favourite team” – Haidara

In early-December, the Sun stated Haidara could be signed in January – providing United stumped up £32m.

Responding to the rumours of a link-up with Rangnick at Old Trafford, Haidara insisted he “feels good” at Leipzig.

However, he left the door ajar when admitting United was his “favourite team as a kid”. Furthermore, he mentioned five United stars he was a fan of, including one who is still at the club.

“Everyone had a favourite team as a kid,” added Haidara. “Mine was Manchester United.

“I was a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, I liked Paul Scholes, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson. But if you want to talk to me about rumours: I’m at Leipzig and I feel good.”

Atletico offer Rangnick mutually beneficial deal

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will approach Manchester United before the end of the year to discuss their chances of signing Anthony Martial, according to a report.

Martial’s future is in serious doubt after his agent recently said he wants to leave. He has only started two Premier League matches so far this season. At the age of 26, he should be in the prime of his career but is not getting the chance to show it.

Ralf Rangnick has reminded the Frenchman that if he wants to leave, he should say so directly rather than through his agent. But Martial’s intentions already seem clear.

Now, according to Eurosport, he is a long-term target for Atletico Madrid. The Spanish champions are hoping to add another attacker and now may be their chance to land Martial. They reportedly believe he will be available in January.

United and Atletico will meet in the Champions League round of 16 next year. But they could enter discussions before then about the prospect of Martial switching clubs.

Although no names are mentioned, Eurosport claim Atletico will ask United if there are any players of their own they would like to take in the opposite direction to facilitate a deal.

