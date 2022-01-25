RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara wants to wait until the summer to decide his future amid Manchester United and Newcastle interest, a report has claimed.

Both Premier League clubs have supposedly identified the Mali international as a January transfer target. Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick worked with the player while at the German club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking tot bolster their midfield. Haidara is therefore a target alongside the likes of Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli.

Haidara has a £33million release clause in his contract, but that only becomes active in the summer.

Before then, he would reportedly cost more than double that figure. Nevertheless, Newcastle and Man Utd were both reportedly willing to pay to get their target.

According to the Daily Mail, though, Haidara has chosen to stay put until the summer.

The Africa Cup of Nations star only signed a contract extension last May and those terms only run out in the summer of 2025.

As such, Haidara wants to stay at Leipzig at least until the summer to see if they progress further.

In any case, the midfielder has already established himself as a key player for Leipzig. After his move from RB Salzburg in 2019, he has played 101 games for the Bundesliga club.

This season, meanwhile, he played 13 of 17 league games before he travelled to Cameroon for AFCON.

Rangnick helped bring Haidara to Leipzig while at the club and he has reportedly made him a top United target.

Nevertheless, Man Utd chiefs are reluctant to sanction any deals the German wants. He is only in the dugout until the end of the season and his successor may not want the same players or operate the same style of play.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their midfield as they try to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Haidara joined by Lingard, Alli on Newcastle radar

As the transfer window advances through its final week, Newcastle are supposedly looking at a deal for Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The 29-year-old has struggled for minutes this season, going back to a similar level of game time he had before his loan move to West Ham.

However, a deal is proving a struggle for Lingard, on whom the decision would rest.

As such, Newcastle are reportedly switching their focus to a deal for Tottenham’s Dele Alli.