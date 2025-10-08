Manchester United have the chance to permanently offload an unwanted star next year after a club signalled they’re ready to strike a deal, but the Red Devils may have to make a significant financial sacrifice, according to a report.

Man Utd shifted plenty of unfancied stars over the summer, with the vast bulk of the exits coming in the forward ranks. However, a notable departure came at the opposite end of the pitch when Andre Onana joined Trabzonspor on loan.

Onana’s exit came as a direct result of Man Utd signing Senne Lammens. With Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton also in situ and Man Utd’s fixture list sparser than ever, it made no sense to keep four senior goalkeepers on the books.

Onana joined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan that does NOT contain an option/obligation to buy.

Nevertheless, Onana has shone during the early going in Turkey and Trabzonspor – who currently sit second in the Super Lig – hold genuine ambitions of winning the title.

Accordingly, a fresh update from The Sun has brought news of Trabzonspor signalling they want to sign Onana outright when the loan ends.

The report stated: ‘Trabzonspor have told Andre Onana’s camp they would love to sign him permanently.’

Agreeing personal terms with the 29-year-old reportedly won’t be an issue, partly because Onana is already earning more at Trabzonspor than he did at Man Utd.

Trabzonspor are covering 100 percent of Onana’s wages but through the aid of a sign-on fee and bonuses, Onana is earning close to double what he would have pocketed if staying in Manchester.

The issue in the deal may reside in convincing Man Utd to sell on the cheap. Onana cost the Red Devils £43.8m prior to add-ons and while Turkish sides are more than willing to pay huge salaries, they don’t like paying huge transfer fees.

As such, Man Utd have a decision to make if and when Trabzonspor table what will inevitably be a low-ball bid next year and in TEAMtalk’s eyes, the better Onana does during his loan, the better the situation becomes for Man Utd…

Why Onana doing well at Trabzonspor is PERFECT for Man Utd

Onana won the man of the match award in his debut for Trabzonspor against Fenerbahce. His second outing for the club remarkably saw the stopper grab an assist.

On first glance, the thought of a player Man Utd loaned out now excelling might leave United fans shaking their heads.

However, after two-plus years of error-strewn displays, it was crystal clear for all to see Onana could not handle playing for Man Utd or in the Premier League.

One and potentially a few more stand-out performances in Turkey will not erase the overwhelmingly disappointing work from Onana following his arrival from Ajax in 2023.

Furthermore, Onana rebuilding his shattered reputation at Trabzonspor actually plays perfectly into Man Utd’s plans.

TEAMtalk has been told there’s no way back for Onana at Old Trafford, just as there wasn’t for Jadon Sancho and Antony after their respective loan spells.

Instead, Man Utd want to sell Onana in a permanent deal next summer. The better he performs in Turkey, the more interest the player will generate. The more interest the player generates, the higher the fee Man Utd can command and they might not be reliant solely on Trabzonspor to come to the rescue.

As far as Man Utd are concerned, Onana winning man of the match awards and racking up shock assists is the absolute ideal outcome of the loan.

