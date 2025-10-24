Manchester United have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, and TEAMtalk can reveal the chances of a shock transfer being agreed.

As we have consistently reported, Ruben Amorim has made strengthening his midfield options a top priority for the January window and next summer.

A host of names have been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, and Chelsea’s 21-year-old star Santos has been mentioned.

TalkSPORT reported earlier today that Santos, who has made six Premier League appearances for the Blues this term, has been identified as an ‘ambitious target’ by United.

The outlet also claims that United have already held talks with Chelsea over a potential deal, which took place during discussions over the sale of Alejandro Garnacho.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea have no intention of selling Santos, and United are looking at other options.

“I don’t think there is any scope for a transfer like that to open up. To be honest he is not someone I have heard mentioned particularly, but the fact he is a Premier League midfielder – and that’s a priority focus area as they look to find a new signing – I can see it with an open mind as to why he might be mentioned,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Chelsea will not sell him and United are not going to waste their time signing someone who is not attainable. If we look at the players they are targeting they are from clubs lower down the food chain and that’s what makes them getable.

“Obviously none of [Elliot] Anderson or [Adam] Wharton or [Carlos] Baleba or [Yehor] Yarmoliuk are easy to sign but they are definitely easier than getting a hot prospect out of a rival club like Chelsea.”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Ranking Joshua Zirkzee’s Man Utd escape route options as Prem loan links gather pace

Man Utd pursuing other midfield targets – sources

Anderson, Wharton, Baleba and Yarmoliuk have all been confirmed as targets by sources – but signing any of that quartet will not be straightforward, either.

Jones revealed in an update yesterday (October 23) that while Nottingham Forest star Anderson has admirers at Old Trafford, a deal for him is “not quite as nailed on as some people seem to make out.”

Liverpool and Manchester City are also possible destinations for the 22-year-old, while a sensational return to Newcastle can’t be ruled out, either.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has also been heavily linked with United and TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has exclusively revealed that he is “loved” by Amorim and his staff.

He is one to watch for the Red Devils – but Palace are set to demand north of £70m for the England international, which could make a January transfer difficult.

It is no secret that Brighton star Baleba is a dream target for United after they failed with an approach over the summer. The midfielder hasn’t been performing well recently, and he remains on the shortlist, but the Seagulls’ reported price tag of over £100m could put him out of reach.

The player who will likely be the cheapest of the quartet is Brentford’s 21-year-old talent Yarmoliuk, who is a target for United, Chelsea, and Tottenham, but the Bees want to keep hold of him in January if they can.

With a move for Santos highly unlikely, these four players are ones to keep an eye on in the next two transfer windows for United.

TRANSFER DEBRIEF 🔎 Amorim favourite rises on Man Utd shortlist; Everton ready to raid Tottenham; Chelsea eye Barcelona loan

Latest Man Utd news: Keeper signing essential? / Fernandes replacement

Meanwhile, a pundit has insisted that United must sign a new goalkeeper in January, despite summer signing Senne Lammens getting off to a good start.

In other news, shock reports from Spain have claimed that the Red Devils have set aside €70m to sign Athletic Bilbao playmaker Olihan Sancet.

It’s claimed that Sancet could be brought in to replace Bruno Fernandes.