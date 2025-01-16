Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham and could attempt to sign him this month but face competition from Crystal Palace, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils are trying to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies and the club’s board are keen to back new manager Ruben Amorim with new additions.

Man Utd are working to scout the best young talents in Britain and TEAMtalk understands that 19-year-old Sunderland midfielder Bellingham is firmly on their radar.

Bellingham, who is the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude, joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2023. He’s gone on to play a key role in the club’s promotion charge, notching four goals and three assists in 23 Championship appearances this season.

Man Utd will face competition for Bellingham, with a number of Premier League sides understood to be keeping tabs on him. Sunderland are determined to keep him this month, but a move could still materialise.

Man Utd tried to sign Jude Bellingham previously and even gave him a tour of their Carrington training ground but missed out, as he opted to sign for Real Madrid instead.

They don’t want to repeat that mistake with Bellingham Jr and have formally registered their interest in bringing the Sunderland starlet to Old Trafford.

Man Utd to rival Crystal Palace for Sunderland star

TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace also hold concrete interest in Bellingham. They have tried to sign the teenager previously and sources suggest they could try again.

Marc Guehi is again being linked with potential moves away from Palace, they could reinvest any recouped fee from his sale into a move for Bellingham and strengthen other areas of the squad.

Oliver Glasner’s side have made it clear that they will only consider bids in the region of £70million for Guehi, amid renewed interest from former club Chelsea, among others. Newcastle failed with a £75million bid for the centre-back last summer and remain big admirers of his.

Man Utd could therefore face stiff competition from Palace for Bellingham. He is under contract with Sunderland until 2028, so they are in a strong position.

If Bellingham doesn’t move this month it’s likely the interest will remain in the summer. Whether Sunderland allow him to leave ahead of next season could depend on whether they secure promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland are enjoying an excellent season under Regis Le Bris and currently sit fourth in the Championship table, just three points behind leaders Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are holding talks with multiple clubs regarding an exit for Antony as they try to get the £200,000 per week winger’s wages off the books.

Reports suggest that LaLiga side Real Betis are among Antony’s suitors and are open to signing him on loan, but only IF the Red Devils agree to pay over half of the Brazilian’s wages.

Greek giants Olympiacos have also made contact over a potential move for Antony, with a departure this month a real and imminent possibility.

In other news, reports from France have claimed that Arsenal are ready to trigger the £83million release clause of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new striker this month after Gabriel Jesus picked up a serious knee injury, which will keep him out for several months.

