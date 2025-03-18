Manchester United are one of several Premier League clubs considering a move for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham and sources have dropped a hint on the player’s stance on a move this summer.

Bellingham, 19, has long been touted to have world-class potential, just like his brother, Jude, and he has played a big role in Sunderland’s success this term.

The Black Cats are on the brink of securing a Championship play-off place and sealing the opportunity to win promotion to the Premier League.

The financial rewards of getting the club back to the top flight cannot be understated, but it’s also key in helping them keeping hold of star players, like Bellingham.

Sources close to the player have informed TEAMtalk that he has a strong chance of playing in the Premier League next season, suggesting he could leave Sunderland if the club don’t win the play-offs.

Meanwhile, there is serious interest in Bellingham from established Premier League sides.

As previously reported, Man Utd are continuously monitoring and tracking his progress. The Red Devils want to put themselves in a strong position to sign him. They are not alone in their admiration, with at least three other top flight clubs interested.

SIX Prem clubs interested in Bellingham – sources

TEAMtalk understands that as well as Man Utd, Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are all watching Bellingham with interest. They would be keen to have a discussion about a transfer should Sunderland fail to achieve promotion.

Bellingham, for his part, would be keen to move and play at the highest level.

Sunderland will not engage in any transfer noise at this crucial point of the season and will demand a high fee for the player, whatever happens.

The club are in a strong negotiating position as Bellingham is tied down to a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

There have also been scouts presents from both Chelsea and Tottenham to watch some of Bellingham’s performances this season. They are two clubs to watch if the door opens, especially Spurs as they want to add more young talents to their squad.

Youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergval have established themselves as key players for Tottenham this term due to injuries in the squad. Signing Bellingham could be an avenue Ange Postecoglou’s side may explore as they look to get back to the European places.

Bellingham has made 34 Championship appearances so far this term, notching four goals and three assists in the process.

