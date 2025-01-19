Manchester United could consider bringing Ivan Toney back to the Premier League to increase Ruben Amorim’s firepower, it has been revealed.

Toney established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in England after helping Brentford to gain promotion to the top flight for the very first time. The centre-forward notched 20 goals in 33 Prem matches in the 2022-23 campaign, which put him on the radars of some of the biggest clubs around.

Man Utd chiefs were keen to sign Toney last summer after he returned from an eight-month betting ban. However, several outlets have since reported that Amorim’s predecessor, Erik ten Hag, vetoed the signing as he did not think Toney would fit in his system.

United went on to land Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, while Toney surprisingly headed to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

United remain in the market for a new No 9 to help Rasmus Hojlund out however, as Zirkzee does not appear to have the physicality needed to shine in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has now revealed that United are considering reigniting their pursuit of Toney now that Amorim is in charge.

“I would still just keep, in the back pocket if you like, an eye on Ivan Toney,” the transfer insider said (via National World).

“That’s because we know Manchester United have looked in the past. There’s nothing to suggest yet that Toney’s chapter in Saudi is going to come to an end, and I certainly wouldn’t want to fuel belief that Manchester United are active on it yet.

“But I hear from a lot of sources that come the summer or maybe even January 2026 that the Toney situation is going to be one to watch.”

Toney would be fantastic Zirkzee replacement

United could do with landing a new striker this month, though Amorim is likely to be restricted by financial issues.

The Red Devils had been interested in a loan deal for Randal Kolo Muani, only for him to head to Juventus instead.

Toney would be a great signing for United as he has proven his ability in the Prem and is one of the most talented strikers on the market. Indeed, his record stands at a hugely impressive 173 goals from 428 career appearances so far.

Al-Ahli paid £40million (€47.3m / $48.7m) for Toney, though it remains to be seen how much they would demand before selling him.

The 28-year-old is not the only prolific striker on United’s radar, as they are also keen on Amorim’s former Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres.

Recent reports suggest United are confident about beating Arsenal to Gyokeres’ services.

Man Utd transfers: Liverpool battle; Garnacho bid

Meanwhile, United will face serious competition from Liverpool to sign Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez.

The Times report that Liverpool hold concrete interest in Kerkez as they push to sign a replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back.

United have already missed out on another left-back, with Nuno Mendes poised to extend his deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

Alejandro Garnacho is one player United may have to sell to fund new signings.

The Argentine is the subject of interest from Antonio Conte at Napoli and United’s English rivals Chelsea.

Napoli have increased their offer for Garnacho but United have rejected this new bid as it still does not meet their asking price.

