Manchester United are reported to have submitted an offer to Barcelona in a bid to make Andreas Christensen the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era – and a second defensive addition could soon be set to follow as a double €35m deal gathers pace.

The Red Devils have turned to Amorim as their new manager after finally putting Erik ten Hag out of his misery last week after what had proved to be the worst-ever start to a Premier League season in their history. Leaving the side in 14th place – though they have since climbed to 13th under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy – Manchester United will hope the only way is up under the Portuguese tactician.

He will take up his role from Monday and will have a couple of weeks to bed into the role before he takes charge of the side for the first time away to Ipswich on November 24.

And while United believe they are landing one of European football’s most-heralded young coaches in the Amorim, they will be aware that the 39-year-old has enjoyed his two title wins with Sporting Lisbon by operating with his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Whether United quite have the squad depth to pull off such a formation remains debatable, however, and now reports in Spain claim Amorim is seeking an immediate fix with the new Man Utd boss ‘determined to strengthen his defence in the next winter transfer window’.

And according to El Nacional, the Red Devils having reportedly launched an immediate €15m (£12.6m, $16.4m) ‘offer’ with Barcelona for Christensen.

Per the report, the bid is a sum of money that Barca sporting director Deco ‘would be willing to consider’ and with the experienced Denmark defender only having made one substitute appearance so far this season – mainly owing to injury – under new boss Hansi Flick.

And with both Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo imminently returning from injury to further boost Flick’s options, El Nacional feels the 28-year-old’s future at the Nou Camp ‘is in doubt’ with the offer from United ‘not only representing a good opportunity for Barcelona in economic terms but would also give them the flexibility to make some reinforcements in other positions if they consider it necessary’.

The news will also likely be welcomed by Amorim, who probably feels he needs players of a certain style to help bring his 3-4-3 formation to reality.

It’s understood that the new United boss feels the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez are all capable of playing there, while with a bit of adjustment, it could yet suit Harry Maguire, who has played in a similar system for England.

Beyond that, though, Victor Lindelof is likely to be allowed to leave and with his deal due to expire at the season’s end, United will likely consider his exit in the January window if they can get Christensen in through the door and with the 74-times capped Dane seen as a better fit to play in a three-man defensive line.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Amorim green lights another defensive signing / top striker on wanted list

Meanwhile, Christensen is unlikely to be the only defensive signing for United in the January window with fresh reports revealing the United boss has personally requested the club trigger the buy-back clause in Alvaro Fernandez Carreras’ contract with Benfica.

The Spaniard officially departed Old Trafford over the summer when the Portuguese side triggered their option to sign him permanently for a hugely modest €5m – with the player not looking back since the switch.

Now being tracked by the likes of Real Madrid, it’s reported that Amorim wants United to activate the €20m clause to bring him back to the northwest in what is seen as another way which can bring a system – that relies on wing-backs bombing it up and down the touchline – to life.

Deals for both Christensen and Carreras would set United back a combined €35m.

Elsewhere, it’s also been reported by trusted journalist Florian Plettenberg that United will have a concrete interest in reuniting Amorim with his chief Sporting CP goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres in summer 2025.

Per the Sky Germany reporter, ‘close sources believe a move’ for the Swede ‘will happen’.

And finally, we have also had it confirmed that Amorim is also keen on another raid of the Portuguese champions, this time for a teenage winger who has already earned comparisons to the icon that is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Christensen’s roll of honour

Andreas Christensen’s major honours and how much he played to earn them

In addition to winning 74 caps for his country, Christensen has won four major honours during his career, getting his hands on the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League while with Chelsea, and the LaLiga title with Barcelona in the 2022/23 season.

The centre-half also brings vast experience, having amassed 318 career appearances to date and also having been named the Danish footballer of the year in 2023.

He was also named Player of the Year while on loan from Chelsea at Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2015/16.