Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has sensationally claimed that it “doesn’t matter” if his club win the Europa League as the problems they are facing are “much bigger”.

United boss Amorim has not had a good first few months in charge at Old Trafford. He inherited a side from Erik ten Hag who were 14th in the Premier League, and has plunged them down to 16th, a point above 17th-placed Tottenham.

The only potential saving grace of United’s season is winning the Europa League, where they’re in the final against fellow strugglers Spurs.

But Red Devils boss Amorim does not feel glory in that competition is going to change anything. After 2-0 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League, he said: “For me it doesn’t matter if we win the Europa League because the problems are much bigger than that.

“The lack of energy, of urgency. That is the most dangerous things in this club. You can feel it at the beginning of the game. Between our box and opponent’s box there is a lack of urgency. That is something we have to change in this club. I am responsible for that.

“It’s something we need to work on. It’s inside the pitch and outside the pitch. If we are not able to do we have to go away and give the space to different people. All of us.”

Amorim aware of United shortcomings

Amorim has made United’s shortcomings no secret in his time at the club.

On a couple of occasions, he has stated that his United side are the worst in the history of the club.

He first said so in January, and then more recently, so it’s clear he does not think things have changed.

Things also won’t change with the Europa League, in Amorim’s view, but it will at least show people at the club that they are still capable of winning things, whether or not it rouses their own boss.

A recent report has suggested that United are ‘confident’ they’ll make the signing of Germany centre-back Jonathan Tah in the summer.

TEAMtalk is aware that United are indeed one of the clubs who want to land the central defender.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have registered a shock interest Antony, who is reviving his career in Spain, with Real Betis.

A fellow United player is going nowhere, though, as it’s reported Andre Onana will refuse to leave Old Trafford in the summer, amid interest from the club in Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

