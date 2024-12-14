One observer claims Ruben Amorim already ‘looks fed up’ with a transfer-listed Manchester United star whose application ‘stinks.’

Amorim has taken charge of six matches at Man Utd so far, winning three, drawing one and losing two. A handful of players look revitalised under the new manager, with Amad Diallo in particular proving too hot to handle from the right wing-back position.

But according to former Watford striker and pundit Troy Deeney, one player Amorim already looks finished with after just one month at the helm is Marcus Rashford.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Deeney stated: ‘Marcus Rashford looks like he is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. Everything is always everybody else’s fault and his application stinks.

‘He is still capable of moments. It wouldn’t surprise me if he goes and scores the winner against Manchester City this weekend and then goes missing for the next few weeks.

‘He knows he can live off these “moments” and nothing more, and that isn’t good enough. It is the same old cycle.

‘A new manager comes in and for three of four games you see a “new Rashford” and then he slips back into his old ways and old form.

‘He then begins to get dropped. We saw it on Thursday night, subbed off against Viktoria Plzen and already United boss Ruben Amorim looks fed up with him.

‘Look, I’ve been there. It’s not nice when that is happening. As a striker you want to be left on to build some momentum, but I was at the Emirates when he came on against Arsenal last week. He was a disgrace.

‘Amorim summed it up best when he joined, telling Rashford he will get full support but it is up to him as a player, a person.

‘That’s where the problem lies. Nobody wants Rashford to fail, but if he keeps delivering these substandard performances then we will all keep on saying the same things.’

Man Utd greenlight Marcus Rashford sale

Numerous outlets including Sky Germany, The Telegraph and Caught Offside have all stated Man Utd are ready to sell Rashford in 2025.

The Red Devils have sanctioned a major rebuild and the sale of Rashford – a homegrown player – would be extra lucrative for the club. Indeed, the proceeds from those types of sales are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

Caught Offside claimed Man Utd hope to collect £60m from the 27-year-old’s departure. The Daily Mail offered a more sobering view, stating just £40m could be enough to seal a deal.

PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all hovering, while a move to Saudi Arabia is not thought to be in Rashford’s thinking at this stage of his career.

Aside from the obvious financial gain, The Telegraph recently revealed a second reason why Man Utd are prepared to axe their homegrown forward.

They stated: ‘United are said to be concerned about Rashford’s lifestyle off the pitch and there are fears he is no longer as focused on his football as he could be.

‘Sources have said he is dealing with a number of off-field distractions that are affecting his performances.’

Pundit Jamie Carragher weighed in on Rashford’s situation on Friday when explaining why Man Utd are right to be turfing the attacker out.

Carragher wrote: “Amorim has taken over an underperforming squad on high wages, and it needs trimming to enable him to invest in the players he need.

“Given how many signings have dropped in value since joining United, it does not surprise me that big names such as Marcus Rashford are being linked with a move.

“United should sell him as he is not delivering value for his lucrative contract. Eleven goals in his 48 league appearances over the past 18 months is not good enough.

“There has been too much of a pantomime around Rashford for the last few seasons, the promise he showed when breaking into the side not realised. He is 27 now and should be in his prime.

“In a front three, Rashford is the third attacker. United will never win the Premier League or Champions League if he is leading the line.”

Latest Man Utd news – Ederson, Eriksen, Gutierrez Rashford

In other news, Sky Germany have confirmed Man Utd’s interest in Atalanta midfielder, Ederson Silva.

That comes on the back of fresh claims the Red Devils are open to offloading Christian Eriksen next month.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain state United have launched what is termed an ‘impossible to reject’ bid for Girona left-back, Miguel Gutierrez.

And finally, TEAMtalk have taken a look at seven clubs who could give Rashford a fresh start in 2025 – including one Premier League rival

POLL: When will Marcus Rashford leave Man Utd?