A curious Ruben Amorim outburst went down like a lead balloon at Man Utd, and a report has revealed what Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS really think of their manager, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada ahead of an ‘overhaul.’

It’s been anything but smooth sailing for Amorim since taking charge at Man Utd. The Portuguese has posted a record of nine wins, three draws and nine defeats, with United languishing all the way down in 15th in the Premier League table.

The 40-year-old implemented his customary 3-4-2-1 formation from day one, though sections of the United squad are growing increasingly concerned about their manager’s tactics and demands.

Yet Amorim has repeatedly insisted he will not deviate from the formation he’s used throughout his entire managerial career.

Amorim has also adopted a hard-line stance with players he views as not fully committed to the cause, with Marcus Rashford notably shunted off to Aston Villa via the loan route.

Amorim also hasn’t been shy in speaking his mind in the media. Indeed, his comment declaring the current squad to perhaps be the worst in the club’s 147-year history was eye-opening.

Speaking in mid-January, Amorim remarkably stated: “We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United.

“I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

According to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, that ‘worst in history’ comment ruffled feathers within Old Trafford.

United’s higher-ups as well as those in the commercial department specifically were said to have taken a particularly dim view of the suggestion.

One Man Utd staffer is quoted in the piece as saying: “We’re trying to do deals and sell the United dream and he comes out with this. Not helpful.”

Nonetheless, the report went on to unequivocally state Ratcliffe and co are firm in the belief Amorim is the right man for Man Utd.

Ratcliffe/INEOS have full belief in Amorim, Wilcox, Berrada

The report stated: ‘It has been a difficult start in terms of results for Ruben Amorim, but he has impressed in most other areas. The steadfast view is that, this time, they have made the right hire.’

Jason Wilcox – initially hired as technical director but now assuming greater responsibility following Dan Ashworth’s departure – has also impressed his bosses.

So too has CEO Omar Berrada, with the Mail adding: ‘There are similar feelings towards Berrada and Jason Wilcox, who came in as technical director.

‘Wilcox is seen as a link between the playing squad and the powers that be. A person who has quickly gained the trust of all sides.

‘While it may seem perverse given what is unfolding on the pitch more weekends than not, there is a view that they are heading in the right direction.’

As such, Man Utd are content with the hires they’ve made in the hierarchy. The next step in their evolution is reshaping United’s squad in Amorim’s image.

The report concluded: ‘While compliance with financial rules continues to bite, the hope is that the summer window will see the new manager take major steps towards overhauling his squad.’

Player sales will be vital to ensuring Amorim has the capability to sweep clean and start afresh.

Jadon Sancho will join Chelsea outright once the roughly £25m obligation in his loan deal is triggered in the summer.

United could also collect a significant windfall through a sell-on clause in Mason Greenwood’s deal at Marseille. Greenwood is on the radars of Bayern Munich, PSG and Barcelona.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood ‘flexible’ sell-on clause FULLY explained as Man Utd set for big windfall

Another cash injection could come if Aston Villa trigger their £40m option to buy in Marcus Rashford’s loan agreement.

United will also shed a sizeable chunk off their wage bill when allowing Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen to leave as free agents.

Casemiro and Antony are both up for sale, while high offers for homegrown pair Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho will be considered, though neither player will be actively pushed out.

Latest Man Utd news – Dressing room leaks / Antony to Bayern?

In other news, Amorim has taken steps to weeding out the source of Man Utd’s dressing room leaks.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have reached a decision on signing Antony after two clear reasons were provided.

Sporting CP Amorim vs Man Utd Amorim