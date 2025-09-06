Amorim approves signing of expensive 20-cap Belgium int’l as Man Utd put transfer pieces in place

Manchester United have stepped up their preparations for the signing of an €80m-rated Belgium international Ruben Amorim knows well, and a report has shed light on when a move could be made.

The summer window has closed but Man Utd are already thinking of the future with regards to their ongoing squad overhaul. Fabrizio Romano brought news of Casemiro likely being in his ‘final season’ at Old Trafford. With Bruno Fernandes expected to depart at season’s end too, new midfielders will soon be required.

Man Utd are determined to go back in for Brighton’s £100m-plus rated Carlos Baleba in 2026. The Red Devils agreed personal terms with Baleba in August but Brighton would not sell.

Elsewhere, a fresh update from GiveMeSport claims Man Utd also have an iron in the fire in the centre-back position.

Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation places greater emphasis and importance on his centre-backs and United require excellent strength in depth in that position to make the formation work.

Indeed, you only have to look at how mightily Man Utd struggled in the defeat to Grimsby Town when fielding youngsters Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson in a much-changed backline.

Accordingly, GMS state Man Utd have identified Sporting CP and Belgium international, Zeno Debast, as a player worth pursuing.

Debast, 21, and Amorim briefly crossed paths in Lisbon prior to Amorim’s switch to Old Trafford. Amorim was the manager in charge when Debast was signed for €21m (add-ons included) from Anderlecht.

GMS state Amorim is ‘open’ to reuniting with Debast in Manchester, though he’s made it clear he’ll only raid his former employers if he’s 100 percent convinced the player will be a success at United.

Accordingly, Man Utd have stepped up their scouting efforts on Debast and if the club’s recruitment team return with positive feedback, a raid could be sanctioned.

When Man Utd could move for Zeno Debast / How much he’ll cost

On the subject of when a move could be made, GMS insisted a January transfer is a distinct possibility if Man Utd are lacking in defensive solidity in the first half of the season.

Conversely, if United improve at the back over the coming months, a move would be delayed until next summer at the earliest.

Despite Amorim’s connections at Sporting, a deal cannot be made on the cheap. Debast’s contract in Lisbon contains an €80m release clause.

Man Utd could attempt to negotiate with Sporting but the player has four years remaining on his contract, thus putting the Portuguese club in a strong bargaining position.

Furthermore. Sporting’s determination to recoup the biggest fee possible will be strengthened by the fact Anderlecht retain a 15 percent sell-on clause.

Latest Man Utd news – ‘Panic buy’ / Casemiro and Bruno’s last dance…

🔴⚫️ Major Man Utd signing branded ‘panic buy’ as club accused of transfer negligence

🔴⚫️ Huge-money Casemiro in ‘final season’, with double exit to slash £650,000-a-week off wage bill

🔴⚫️ Man Utd plot new contract for ‘crucial’ star Ruben Amorim loves – sources