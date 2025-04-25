David Ornstein has named six Manchester United players who are at serious risk of being sold in the summer, with Ruben Amorim preparing to offload as many as four of Erik ten Hag’s signings.

Ornstein has confirmed that Man Utd do not need to sell players before they can bring in new arrivals. This means United can press ahead in their bid to sign two attackers to bolster their forward line.

The Red Devils are fighting Chelsea for the capture of English striker Liam Delap, whose release clause will drop to £30million (€35m / $40m) once Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Premier League is confirmed.

United are also pushing to win the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha and have stepped up talks with his entourage.

While United can sign those players before agreeing any sales, they do still need to get rid of several unwanted players to streamline the squad.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has suggested Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony will be among the first players to be sold this summer.

The trio are all out on loan currently and Amorim has no plans to reintegrate them into his squad once they return.

Amorim is also looking to sell Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and Tyrell Malacia and bring in replacements ahead of next season.

Such departures would see Amorim offload four players brought in by his predecessor Ten Hag. They are Antony, Casemiro, Hojlund and Malacia.

The quartet were signed for a gigantic combined fee of £237m (€278m / $316m) but have all failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Antony, Casemiro among stars considering their futures

Antony is keen to join Real Betis permanently after thriving during his loan spell there. United are looking into whether they can engineer a swap deal involving a highly rated Betis star.

Hojlund is being tracked by multiple Serie A clubs, most notably Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli. As with Antony, it has been suggested that Hojlund could leave United as part of a swap deal.

Casemiro’s most likely next destination seems to be Saudi Arabia, as they would be willing to match – or at least get close to – his big wage demands.

Malacia’s next move is unclear at this stage, though he could follow in Hojlund’s footsteps by heading to Italy.

United may have paid a whopping £237m when originally signing those players, but they will have to take a huge financial hit when letting them go.

For example, The Guardian have suggested Hojlund could be on the move for just £30m, after initially joining United in a £72m deal.

