Amorim blamed as Man Utd told they’re ‘the WORST team in the country’ and relegation fears heighten

Manchester United are just seven points outside the relegation zone after Newcastle United deservedly beat them 2-0 at Old Trafford, the Red Devils’ ninth defeat in 19 games.

The Magpies were dominant in the first half as Alexander Isak and Joelinton exposed their weaknesses in defense with a headed goal a-piece.

“You are watching the worst team pound-for-pound, in the country, out there in red shirts. They are that bad,” was Gary Neville’s reaction on Sky Sports, shortly before the half-time whistle.

Joshua Zirkzee was hooked by Ruben Amorim after just 33 minutes and replaced by Kobbie Mainoo, who gave United slightly more control in midfield. A more even second half followed, but it wasn’t enough to change the result.

“Worrying times for Ruben Amorim,” Neville said after the final whistle. “He knew it was going to be a tough job, but it’s probably tougher than he ever imagined.”

Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports following the game that Amorim needs to take some of the blame for the result. It was, admittedly, surprising that he named an aging midfield duo of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, up against Newcastle’s powerful trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.

“A lot of this is on the manager tonight… They’ve lost five out of their last six, that’s relegation form.” Carragher said.

READ MORE: Liverpool advance towards signing of confirmed Man Utd target as ‘secret weapon’ emerges after big decision

Amorim: Newcastle are ‘a better team’

Speaking after the game, Amorim admitted that Newcastle ‘are a better team’ than Newcastle and said ‘training’ insisted is required to turn things around.

Incredibly, despite Newcastle being well on top for the first 35 minutes, Amorim thought Man Utd ‘started well’ in the game.

“We started very well, but in this moment, it is very hard to come back,” Amorim said. “We tried without the quality. They [Manchester United] don’t have the base to cope with difficult moments. They [Newcastle] are a better team and controlled the game.

“We had a chance to change the momentum, but everything they did was like a team. If I think there is something to change the result, then I would do it. I think it is more of the players and their belief. In this moment, we don’t have the base, and in a difficult moment, you need that base to cope.

“[On what United need to bounce back] Training. Just using every minute of training to try and improve. To try and give them that base to cope with every moment of the game. This is how we should work all the time.”

Man Utd have a huge January ahead, on multiple fronts

United have a big January ahead of them now, both in the transfer window and on the pitch. They face Liverpool and Arsenal (FA Cup Third Round) next, before playing Southampton, Brighton, Rangers (Europa League), Fulham and FCSB (Europa League).

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to back Amorim with some new additions in January. There is an acceptance that the squad is not good enough to compete at the highest level, or adapt to the manager’s system.

A new left-back is a priority for United and as revealed by TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher, Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is among their top targets.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez have also been heavily linked with potential moves to Old Trafford.

GO DEEPER: Perfect gift for Ruben Amorim? 11 wing-back options Man Utd could sign in 2025

Meanwhile, speculation continues to surround Marcus Rashford, who was back in the squad on Monday night but was an unused subsitute.

TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs has revealed that three Saudi Pro League clubs could consider a move for Rashford in January, while a switch to Paris Saint-Germain is unlikely.

United are open to loaning Rashford out until the end of the season and more clubs could join the race for the England star in the next few weeks.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Signings of the Season Power Ranking: Man Utd star jumps to third, no catching surprise leader…

QUIZ: How well do you know Ruben Amorim?