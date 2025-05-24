Ruben Amorim has instructed Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club and TEAMtalk has been informed on one side who are prepared to put a substantial offer on the table amid stunning links with Liverpool.

Garnacho and Marcus Rashford both fell foul of Amorim around the turn of the year, with the Man Utd manager understood to be unhappy with the pair’s attitude and application. Rashford was ultimately turfed out on loan to Aston Villa, while Garnacho remained in situ and appeared to regain Amorim’s trust.

However, his sticky situation at Old Trafford came to a head on Wednesday night when Garnacho was surprisingly relegated to the bench for the Europa League final clash with Tottenham.

Garnacho received just 20 minutes off the bench as Amorim left it curiously late before making changes. Garnacho was not shy in voicing his displeasure at the demotion post-match and branded Man Utd’s season “s***.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently stated all has not been well between Garnacho and Man Utd dating back to January.

The Telegraph then stated Garnacho is a genuine candidate to leave this summer, with bids of around £60m likely to be accepted.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now hammered the final nail into the coffin that is Garnacho’s career at Old Trafford.

The trusted reporter declared: “Ruben Amorim has informed his Manchester United squad he will remain in charge next season — while telling Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club.”

Amorim spoke with Man Utd’s squad at their Carrington training complex on Saturday to let them know he will not be leaving the club despite speculation he could walk away.

It is during that meeting that Amorim also informed United’s squad of the club’s intention to sell Garnacho.

Where next for Alejandro Garnacho?

Speculative reports over the past 24 hours have linked Garnacho with what would be a truly shocking switch to Liverpool.

It was claimed Garnacho would ‘offer himself’ to elite clubs in an effort to accelerate a United exit, with Liverpool named in the piece.

However, TEAMtalk has been informed a much more realistic outcome is Garnacho joins newly-crowned Serie A champions, Napoli.

Napoli bid €50m / £42m for Garnacho in the January transfer window when seeking s replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who’d been sold to PSG.

United valued Garnacho at £70m at that time and a deal between the clubs did not advance given the huge discrepancy in figures.

However, The Telegraph stated United’s asking price has dropped to £60m and TEAMtalk has been told Napoli intend to thunder back in with an improved package worth £50m.

While the incoming bid would still fall short of United’s target, it will certainly bring the clubs closer than they came six months ago.

Chelsea are also monitoring the player, just as they did in January, though for the time being it’s Napoli who are frontrunners and prepared to put hard cash on the table.

