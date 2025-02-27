Amorim brutally told Man Utd flop would shine at Arsenal in damning assessment of coach’s tactics

A Man Utd player has been told he'd perform better at Arsenal

Manchester United have been told that Joshua Zirkzee would be performing better in the Premier League if he had joined rivals Arsenal instead.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Zirkzee last summer as they pursued a new centre-forward to help out the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. But a transfer to the Emirates never materialised, and Zirkzee subsequently joined Man Utd.

The Dutch striker became the first signing of the INEOS era at Old Trafford when he joined Man Utd in a £36.5million deal.

Zirkzee’s United career got off to a great start when he scored a late winner on his debut against Fulham back in August.

The goals then dried up for Zirkzee, however, leading to criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Things have gotten better for Zirkzee in recent months, as he has improved United’s link-up play in several matches when coming off the bench to replace Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee and Hojlund could both fall down the pecking order this summer though as United are stepping up their plans to sign an elite new No 9.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Arsenal fan and former Tottenham Hotspur ace Darren Bent joked that the Gunners might swoop for Hojlund amid their striker shortage.

“Arsenal might try to sign Rasmus!” he said.

Presenter Andy Goldstein, a United fan, responded: “I’d give you Zirkzee as well.”

This demonstrated the sentiment towards Zirkzee from United fans, who may be concerned that he will never have the goalscoring prowess to truly succeed at Old Trafford.

But Bent defended the 23-year-old by claiming that Mikel Arteta would know exactly what to do with his traits.

“I would take him. He would look better in our team than yours. In our system… he would look better in our system than yours.”

Zirkzee looking to succeed at Man Utd

It is hard to know how successful Zirkzee would actually be at Arsenal, given a deal between the two clubs is unlikely to come to fruition.

It could be argued though that Zirkzee will have regretted the fact he did not join Arsenal or AC Milan during his first few months at United.

A series of poor performances culminated in the player being booed off against Newcastle United when he was substituted just half an hour in.

Reports have since stated that Zirkzee was tearful in the dressing room afterwards.

He briefly considered a January move back to Italy, with Juventus long-term admirers, but was convinced to stay at United by some of his more senior team-mates.

Zirkzee considers it a ‘dream’ to be at United and he is determined to make his time at the club a success.

One way Amorim could get the best out of the six-cap Netherlands international is to play him as one of the two No 10s, rather than as the main focal point in attack.

This would allow Zirkzee to continue playing regularly even if a top-class goalscorer is signed by INEOS this summer.

Man Utd transfers: Two world-class striker options

TEAMtalk can confirm that United are in the mix to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen is keen on joining Amorim’s side, though Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all eyeing a deal, too.

Reports in the Spanish press, meanwhile, have ambitiously claimed that Harry Kane is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s No 1 striker target.

United have failed to land Kane before but a release clause in his Bayern Munich contract has led to renewed speculation.

