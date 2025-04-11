Manchester United are looking at a dazzling double swoop for Atalanta star Ederson and a top Champions League performer, though they are facing competition from Manchester City for the duo, as per reports.

Man Utd had a quiet January as Ruben Amorim was held back by financial constraints. Patrick Dorgu was the only senior signing, moving to Old Trafford in a £30million deal from Lecce.

United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists the club is still under financial pressure. However, Amorim will have more money to play with this summer to improve his squad.

And United could increase their transfer funds significantly by selling players such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Casemiro and Harry Maguire.

Amorim wants reinforcements in several areas of his team, including central midfield and in attack.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, United are leading the charge for Atalanta’s midfield enforcer Ederson.

The Red Devils hold ‘strong’ interest in Ederson and are ‘in pole position’ to strike a deal, despite City also being in the mix.

An offer from United is ‘expected in the coming weeks’ as they look to accelerate the signing and prevent any sort of hijack from City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are at serious risk of missing out on Ederson as they are still only ‘evaluating’ a possible move for him.

United have been told they will need to pay €60million (£52m / $68m) in order to sign the coveted 25-year-old.

Ederson has previously admitted he is ‘curious’ about the opportunity to play in the Premier League. He has refused all offers to extend his contract in Italy to try and aid a move to either United or City.

Man Utd also want Desire Doue

According to reports in Spain, United are also ready to move ‘strongly’ to try and prise Desire Doue away from Paris Saint-Germain.

United have ‘set their sights’ on the versatile French forward – who can play as a left winger or No 10 – after being blown away by his electric performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Doue netted a sensational goal to help PSG beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

PSG ‘won’t make his exit easy’, while City are ‘willing to fight’ for Doue as Guardiola is a big fan of his.

CaughtOffside claim the exciting 19-year-old will cost around €100m (£87m / $114m), which could set up a stunning £147m double deal for United to sign both Doue and Ederson.

Although, United were warned on Thursday that PSG could demand a record-breaking fee before parting ways with Doue.

Returning to Ederson, it was claimed earlier this week that United are ‘likely’ to submit an offer for his services as Amorim hunts competition for midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

TEAMtalk understands Fabio Paratici will try to help Tottenham Hotspur sign Ederson if he returns to north London this summer, while Liverpool have also been linked with the star.

Man Utd news: Signing accelerates; Ornstein boost

Meanwhile, a United target would rather join a traditional ‘big six’ club than Newcastle or Nottingham Forest this summer, it has been revealed.

The player is willing to sign for United even if they do not qualify for any European competition.

David Ornstein has also given United a striker lift by confirming that one of Amorim’s targets is now much less likely to head to Arsenal.

The £60m ace has been labelled a ‘sizzling’ centre-forward after bagging 19 goals so far this campaign.

