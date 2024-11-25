Man Utd closely watching star who’s ripping up the Prem, as rivals make January decision

Manchester United are tracking Matheus Cunha amid the forward’s exceptional form at Wolverhampton Wanderers, it has been claimed.

According to new reports, Man Utd are ‘monitoring’ Cunha’s development and could swoop for him at some stage in the future. Ruben Amorim and United recruitment staff have been blown away by the striker, who has notched seven goals and three assists in 13 Premier League games already this season.

There will be strong competition for Cunha though, should United make contact for him.

The report, which comes from TBR Football, adds that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Napoli are all admirers of the Brazilian, too.

Wolves are ‘aware’ of the growing interest in their talisman – who can play as a centre-forward, central attacking midfielder or on the left wing – but will rebuff all January bids for him.

The Wolves hierarchy have told manager Gary O’Neil that no key players will be sold this winter as they look to move up from 17th place in the Premier League.

This means Cunha’s team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri, another player who is attracting interest from elite sides, will be staying at Molineux as well.

Cunha to United would please pundit

United’s interest in Cunha comes after they were urged to sign him back in June.

Their former striker Louis Saha labelled the 25-year-old a ‘terrific’ player and backed him to get even better at a major club such as United.

Cunha will likely be thrilled that United hold interest in landing him. Earlier this year, Cunha was filmed being asked by one of his friends about a potential switch to Old Trafford.

He said: “You know it’s a real honour to have your name linked to Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“But I’m happy at Wolves. If I’m lucky, I play another good season, but the window is open, you never know [laughs].”

Cunha ended up staying at Wolves over the summer, and a January transfer looks very unlikely too.

But Cunha has so far enjoyed the ‘good season’ he was hoping for and this could result in a massive move in summer 2025.

Only four players – Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, Bryan Mbeumo and Chris Wood – have scored more goals than Cunha in the Prem this term.

The former Atletico Madrid man played a starring role in Wolves’ 4-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

He scored two terrific goals at Craven Cottage, the second of which was a stunning first-time strike into the top corner from outside the box. Cunha can also set up his team-mates and he did so for Brazilian compatriot Joao Gomes on the day.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm United are big fans of Christopher Nkunku, who is unhappy with his situation at Chelsea.

The forward is struggling for minutes in the Premier League, despite the fact he is starring in other competitions such as the Europa Conference League and League Cup.

United are weighing up a loan approach for Nkunku in January, while Borussia Dortmund have entered the frame for his services too.

United’s first game under Amorim ended in a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Portuguese insists United’s players are still getting used to his new system and that it will take time for big improvements to be made.

Roy Keane has told Amorim he faces ‘big problems’ as United are seriously lacking threat in the final third and are currently an ‘average Premier League team’.

