Ruben Amorim and Jason Wilcox are at odds over which striker Manchester United should sign, and unfortunately for the manager, it looks like the technical director will get his way.

The signing of a new starting striker is a must for Man Utd, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both proving they’re not the answer this season. Hojlund has endured a ghoulish second season at Old Trafford, while Zirkzee has looked far more comfortable in the dual No 10 roles behind the frontman.

Man Utd will spend this summer irrespective of whether they win the Europa League. Of course, defeating Tottenham in Bilbao would guarantee extra income from participating in the Champions League and also heighten the club’s appeal with potential signings.

A final call on which striker to sign is still to be made with the club’s UCL status still to be determined. And according to the latest from reporter Graeme Bailey, there is a rift brewing between Amorim and Wilcox.

“There remains a split at Manchester United over their plans for their new striker,” Bailey told UnitedInFocus.

“Liam Delap has emerged as their top target for their footballing department – with technical director Jason Wilcox convinced that the Ipswich Town striker is the best option for the club.

“However, Amorim and his coaching staff believe that a readymade number nine would be the better route for them to take as a team.”

Amorim is believed to favour signing a player who is all but guaranteed to make an instant impact, such as Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen.

Gyokeres can be signed from Sporting CP for around €65m / £54.7m, while Osimhen has the green light to leave Napoli for €75m / £63.15m.

Delap, meanwhile, can be lured away from Ipswich Town for a much more modest £30m by way of a release clause. The clause had originally been set at £40m, though dropped in value to £30m following Ipswich’s relegation.

Delap has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Portman Road, notching 12 league goals. However, that is a far cry from the 39 goals Gyokeres scored in the Primeira Liga to help fire Sporting to a second successive title. Osimhen, meanwhile, bagged 25 goals in the Turkish Super Lig to help loan club Galatasaray win a top flight title too.

Man Utd make Liam Delap guarantee

Unfortunately for Amorim, is appears Wilcox and United’s recruitment team will have the final say on which striker is signed.

The Athletic recently revealed Wilcox has held face-to-face talks with Delap and their prior connection dating back to their time together at Manchester City heightens the chances of a deal being struck.

Chelsea are Man Utd’s primary competition for Delap, though according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Man Utd are prepared to guarantee the 22-year-old regular starts.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Jacobs stated: ‘United want two quick signings (Matheus Cunha being the first) within the first weeks of the window, with a number nine the other priority area to strengthen in.

‘Liam Delap remains the top choice, and has an active £30m clause now that Ipswich Town are down. Manchester United executives have already held face-to-face talks with the 22-year-old in which he’s been told he can expect significant minutes should he choose to join.

‘However, Delap is waiting to see how the Europa League final, and race for Champions League spots unfolds. Chelsea also appreciate Delap as one of several options as the Blues look for a new number nine, potentially in time for the Club World Cup.

‘Delap has not gone quite as far as to tell clubs a lack of European football is a deal-breaker, but it’s believed to be an important factor. This is because he wants to play in Europe in 2025/26 to boost his 2026 World Cup chances. A return to the north-west is also of appeal to Delap, who started his career at Manchester City.

‘Delap is expected to make a fast decision on his future once the season ends before heading off to the Under-21 European Championship with England.’

