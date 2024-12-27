Amorim critcised after Wolves defeat but urged to ‘get rid’ of ‘miles off it’ Man Utd stars now

Ruben Amorim was criticised for his part in Manchester United’s defeat at Wolves on Boxing Day, while Alan Shearer has urged the new Red Devils boss to kick out players who are not suited to his system as soon as possible.

United suffered their third successive loss in all competitions after losing 2-0 at Molineux – a defeat that leaves them 14th in the Premier League table, while they also conceded a goal direct from a corner with the second time in three outings.

After Altay Bayindir let in Son Heung-min’s set-piece in the Carabao Cup loss last week, it was Andre Onana’s turn to do likewise as Matheus Cunha’s effort drifted over him as United dished up another Christmas gift to their opponents.

Match of the Day pundit Joe Hart couldn’t believe that United shot-stopper Onana wasn’t better protected for the corner as he reflected on Amorim’s tactical set-up.

The former Man City and Celtic keeper said: “For all his (Andre Onana’s) strengths, dominating the six-yard box is not one of them.

“So to line him up with four Wolves players – practically unopposed around him – he’s got so much to concentrate on when the ball comes in.

“He’s got to deal with (Matt) Doherty, who is on his toes. He physically engages with Doherty. Once he does that, and he realises the ball is over his head… it makes it impossible [to save].’

Quizzed if Amorim needed an extra defender around Onana, Hart added: “I would. It allows him (Onana) to concentrate on the ball rather than the bodies around him with that quality coming in.”

Shearer calls on Amorim to show more of his ruthless streak

Meanwhile, Hart’s fellow Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer feels that a number of United stars are simply not good enough to play for the club and need to be moved on.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes was shown a red card while goals from Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan saw the Red Devils lose at Molineux to a side who moved out of the bottom three as a result.

Former England Shearer was quizzed about United’s tough start under Amorim and sad: “Results, issues off the field, Rashford.

“He (Ruben Amorim) said it himself, they’re going to have to suffer for a while.

“And they are, because clearly a lot of the players at that football club are not good enough.

“He has to be able to get rid of players and be allowed to bring players in who he feels can suit his system. But they are miles off it.”

United will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Monday evening when they host an in-form Newcastle side at Old Trafford. However, things do not get easier for Amorim as trips to Liverpool and Arsenal follow straight after.

