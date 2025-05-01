Fabrizio Romano has relayed the devastating message Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has sent Viktor Gyokeres amid claims he will only move to Old Trafford on one condition, though a second source has confirmed talks over a deal HAVE been held.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Gyokeres pretty much from the first moment Amorim walked through the door at Old Trafford last November. And it’s certainly a link that makes a great deal of sense, given the Sweden striker thrived under the Portuguese coach’s management where the two steered the capital club to the Primeira Liga title last season.

Sporting do hope to retain their title this time around and are currently locked on 75 points at the top of the table with Benfica, who they currently shade by just three goals’ difference.

And with Gyokeres doing as much as anyone to fire his side to more glory – he now boasts a ridiculous 52 goals and 12 assists from 48 games across all competitions this season – the Swede is doing more than most to inspire back-to-back titles.

However, there is a growing acceptance that this will be his last season at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, with Sporting willing to let the 25-year-old leave for a fee of around €70m (£60m, $80m) this summer.

Understandably, with Arsenal and United both in the market for new strikers this summer, the pair have been strongly linked with a move – though it has been claimed Gyokeres will happily bide his time before rushing into an agreement, owing to wanting to sign for a club competing in the Champions League.

Having now been asked about the possibility of signing the striker for United, Amorim has sent his former charge a devastating message over a potential swoop.

As relayed by Romano on X, Amorim said of a potential move: “Gyokeres deal? I didn’t talk to him. But if a player only wants to come to Man United to play Champions League, then he won’t come.”

And in one simple demand to the player, he added: “We want players who want to represent United, not players who want to play certain competitions.”

Man Utd hold ‘concrete’ Gyokeres transfer interest – Plettenberg

Of course, given United are in the semi-finals of the Europa, where they take on crack Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in the first leg on Thursday evening, they are potentially just three games away from being able to secure the UCL football that Gyokeres seemingly craves.

However, Amorim has certainly made clear his feelings to the player that he only wants to bring in stars who are committed to the United cause, rather than the ruthless mercenaries who only want the big money and the big competitions.

Clearly, with a big rebuilding job on his hands, Amorim knows there are certainly no guarantees that United will be able to offer the competition either next season or in any of the immediate years after.

He’s also aware that success in the Europa League will not mask all their problems.

“Everybody knows that it’s really important for our season,” Amorim told a press conference. “We know that nothing is going to save our season, but this can be huge.

“Winning a trophy and also to get in the Champions League, to have European games next year, could change a lot of things in our club, even in the summer.”

He added: “Europa League will not change anything in our problems – it’s going to help us to have Champions League next year, more money to spend, but the problems are still there.

“We have to change the minds of our fans with consistency, good decisions, good recruitment, a good academy. This is what we need to change to take this club back to the top.

“This is more of a shortcut to go to European games. Nothing more.”

Either way, though, another journalist in Florian Plettenberg, is adamant that United do have a concrete interest in securing Gyokeres’ signing this summer.

He states that the Sweden ace has ‘not given United the green light yet’.

While ‘there is still no agreement between United and Gyokeres’, Amorim ‘is very keen on him’ and United have held ‘concrete talks’ over what would be a blockbuster deal.

‘Many other top clubs remain in the race’, and the pursuit for Gyokeres ‘continues’, Plettenberg ends his update on X.

