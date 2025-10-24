Ruben Amorim has ‘decided’ a recent Manchester United signing is NOT part of his ‘long-term plans’ and a report claims the star ‘will ask to leave’ in January, with a Premier League side hot favourites to seal a deal.

The triple addition of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko has provided Man Utd with an abundance of options in the final third. Sesko is No 1 in the depth chart at striker, but even he isn’t guaranteed to start, as evidenced by Amorim’s line-up last time out against Liverpool.

As such, it’s come as no surprise to see Joshua Zirkzee – who serves as Sesko’s primary back-up – struggle mightily for minutes this season.

The Dutchman is unhappy with his lack of opportunities and fears he’ll miss out on selection for the Netherlands squad at the 2026 World Cup. The frontman was a notable absentee from Ronald Koeman’s last squad and has been informed he must play regularly at club level.

According to the latest from The Mirror, Zirkzee has decided enough is enough and ‘will ask to leave’ Man Utd at the earliest possible opportunity in January.

Man Utd – whose fixture list is sparser than ever this year with no European campaign and an early exit from the League Cup – are willing to let the Dutchman go.

Amorim has reportedly ‘decided’ Zirkzee isn’t in his long-term plans. Man Utd will therefore ‘listen to offers’ when the winter window opens and Zirkzee’s ‘nightmare’ at Old Trafford can come to a close.

A permanent sale cannot be ruled out if suitable offers are received. But for now at least, the likeliest outcome is Zirkzee leaves on loan.

The striker’s preference is to remain in the Premier League and TEAMtalk exclusively broke news of West Ham entering the race back on October 5.

The i paper subsequently backed up our claims and the update from The Mirror states the Hammers are ‘leading the chase’ to seal a deal.

What Fabrizio Romano is saying on Zirkzee situation

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, provided his take on Zirkzee’s situation on his YouTube channel.

The trusted reporter clarified that as of October 23, Zirkzee and his agent have NOT officially asked to leave Man Utd.

However, the signs point towards that outcome over the coming weeks and months, with Romano declaring there’s “concrete” and “serious” chances that Zirkzee and his camp request an exit.

Romano namechecked West Ham in his report but stressed leading sides in Serie A cannot be ruled out if a move to the capital falls through.

Zirkzee’s stock remains high in Italy after earning his move to Man Utd two summers ago by way of his stellar spell with Bologna.

