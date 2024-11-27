Amorim decides on Rashford, Hojlund sales after Gyokeres to Man Utd clears important hurdle

Gyokeres could arrive in 2025, but who will depart?

Ruben Amorim has reached a surprise decision on whether to sell one or both of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund amid increasing speculation Viktor Gyokeres is heading to Manchester United.

Amorim overlooked both of his recognised strikers (Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee) in his first team selection as Man Utd boss. The Portuguese chose Marcus Rashford – used primarily as a left winger throughout his career – to lead the line.

Rashford got on the scoresheet inside two minutes, though there was little else to speak of in his display as United ultimately settled for a draw with Ipswich Town.

A reunion between Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres at Old Trafford appears to be gathering pace. The Sun reported Gyokeres – who’s scored 33 goals for club and country in just three months this season – ‘has his heart set’ on joining Man Utd.

A willingness to choose the Red Devils is important, not least because Gyokeres doesn’t lack for alterative options. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all taking a close look at the Swede.

Many might expect Gyokeres’ potential arrival to result in an exit or two from United’s forward line. But according to Caught Offside, Amorim has already decided Rashford AND Hojlund must both stay.

Amorim is understood to have made that desire ‘clear’, with both players in the manager’s plans for the long haul.

The same might not be so true for Zirkzee, however, with Juventus showing interest in a January loan swoop.

Amorim blocks Rashford sale to PSG

TEAMtalk exclusively learned PSG had reignited their long-standing interest in Rashford last week.

Manager Luis Enrique is dissatisfied with his attacking options and Goncalo Ramos in particular.

Rashford’s camp have been contacted by PSG, though if Caught Offside are correct, Amorim and Man Utd have zero intention of sanctioning any form of exit.

Latest Man Utd news – Kvaratskhelia, Hernandez, Garnacho

Meanwhile, United are being linked with an extraordinary move to bring Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Old Trafford in 2025.

Reports in Italy claim the Red Devils have already been in contact with his agent and have made it clear they are willing to offer both a giant salary package that both blows Napoli out of the water and secures the player a mammoth payday. The cost of the 23-year-old’s signing has also been revealed.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany have reported signing a new left-sided defender is Amorim’s No 1 transfer priority.

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich is the desired target, but should the Canadian elude them, United have AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez in mind as a superstar alternative.

Finally, Amorim has been told he’s wasting ‘raw talent’ Alejandro Garnacho by deploying him in one of the two No 10 roles behind the striker. According to Robbie Savage, Garnacho is far more suited to one of the wing-back roles.