Ruben Amorim has earned strong praise from Gary Neville over his decision to axe Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the Manchester United matchday squad – with the pundit congratulating him for taking a strong stand and revealing the “non-negotiable” verdict now handed down to the pair over their futures.

Two late goals by the Red Devils saw Amorim celebrate his best win yet for Manchester United (and by some distance) as they secured a famous 2-1 over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ 88th-minute penalty and a brilliantly-taken winner by Amad Diallo two minutes later as he expertly lofted the ball over Ederson before firing home from a tight angle. United will hope the win is a major turning point in their season, while also heaping more woe on Pep Guardiola’s side, who now look a shadow of the side that has won four successive Premier League titles.

The build-up to the game was dominated by the shock news that Amorim had decided to leave Rashford and Garnacho out of not just his starting line-up, but his matchday squad altogether amid strong claims the former has now been put officially up for sale.

Now Neville, while admitting he is not sure what the future holds for Rashford, has praised the United boss for his handling of the situation.

“I don’t know about their long-term future,” he told Sky Sports. “But what is really clear is that [Amorim] mentioned engaging with teammates, he’s mentioned standards.

“He’s giving us clues, in fact, emphatic clues, about the last few days that they’re moping and not doing their bit around the training ground.

“It’s standards in training and he’s thought, ‘No, I’m not having it, I’m not accepting it’. Good on him.

“For far too long we’ve seen players mope around that pitch and still continue to get a game or on the bench. No. It’s got to be non-negotiable. If you don’t give your all in your job, you’re gone, you’re out. That’s it.”

What next for Rashford as Neville claims Amorim is taking no-nonsense

We understand that Rashford’s axing, while somewhat unexpected on Sunday, could be the spur for his departure from Old Trafford with sources informing us he is up for sale ahead of the January window, though why his exit is hugely complicated has also come to light.

There are also conflicting reports over the sort of fee United will ask for the player, with the Daily Mail claiming their asking price could be as low as £40m, while Caught Offside suggests INEOS are seeking a fee nearer the £60m mark.

In the meantime, Neville does not necessarily think this is the end of Rashford at Old Trafford but does believe Amorim’s stance means the tide is turning and that a lack of effort is now a “non-negotiable”.

“We’ve been sat in this studio for years as ex-Man United players saying ‘give your absolute all’ and players haven’t been running back,” the former England right-back continued.

“We’ve seen Rashford and Garnacho stand on that left and right wing and not chase back when full-backs have gone past them and still stay on the pitch. No more.

“I want Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to come back stronger, take the message that they’ve been given by training at the training ground this morning on a Sunday with no one else there.

“I want them to take this in the right spirit and become the very best players for Manchester United.

“I don’t care who you are, whether you’re Andrei Kanchelskis or Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Nani, whoever you are as a wide player at Manchester United you’ve got to run this way [forward] as fast as you can and run that way [backwards] as fast as you can.

“They have got the talent, they’ve got the ability, but if they don’t do that there is no place for you in the club, there is no place for you in the team.”

Roy Keane, meanwhile, takes a very different view to Neville, though and believes his axing from the side means his time may soon be up at Old Trafford.

The legendary former United skipper has explained why Amorim clearly does not like what he has seen from the player and has also revealed how he thinks the 27-year-old will have taken the news of his axing from the side for the derby.

The dropping of Rashford from the matchday squad, though, is a hot topic with even iconic former boss Sir Alex Ferguson having his say on the homegrown star’s future at the club.

Meanwhile, Amorim has personally thanked both Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy for their part in the development of United matchwinner Amad.

The Ivorian is finally starting to realise his full potential this season, best emphasised by his heroics on Sunday, and now the United boss has thanked his two predecessors for helping to transform the young winger’s career.

