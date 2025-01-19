Manchester United are close to offloading flop winger Antony, as a journalist has revealed a deal is in place with Real Betis.

Antony has been regularly linked with a move away from Old Trafford as he has failed to live up to his colossal £86million (€101.6m / $104.6m) price tag. But those rumours have accelerated in recent months following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, the manager who brought him to Man Utd.

New boss Ruben Amorim plays a 3-4-2-1 formation with wing-backs and two No 10s, leaving no room for Antony’s favoured position on the right wing.

Antony has been substituted on in several games by Amorim, though he has failed to impress the Portuguese coach and was also guilty of a terrible miss in the 3-1 win over Southampton on Thursday.

United are now set to get rid of Antony for the short term. According to transfer reporter Matteo Moretto, the Red Devils have struck a ‘verbal agreement’ with Real Betis for Antony to head to La Liga for the remainder of the season.

The move is understood to be a straight loan with no option or obligation for Betis to buy this summer.

While Antony has not left United permanently, Amorim will be very happy to get the struggling Brazilian out of his squad.

As mentioned previously, Antony does not suit Amorim’s system at all, while he is also a symbol of the previous era of overspending under Ten Hag.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd transfer OFF after dream Amorim signing convinced to sign different deal

Antony to audition for permanent Man Utd exit

Amorim will be hoping that Antony can conjure up some form at Betis to convince either the Spanish outfit or another European club to sign him permanently.

This update comes after it emerged on Saturday that Betis had ‘raised’ their bid for Antony by offering to pay a higher portion of his wages.

The wide man is on a reported £200,000 a week and Betis are expected to pay half of that amount or less.

United have previously set Antony’s price at a lowly £25m (€29.5m / $30.4m), though that could change depending on how he does at Betis.

United will aim to follow up on the Antony deal by offloading several other unwanted players to create more room both in the squad and on the wage bill.

United’s financial situation is precarious so they must focus on sales and departures before bringing in any of Amorim’s targets.

The Red Devils have already agreed to sign Diego Leon from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno, but he will not officially join the club until this summer.

Man Utd transfers: Confidence over striker deal; Garnacho latest

Meanwhile, United are reportedly confident they will beat Arsenal to the capture of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal are stepping up their chase for Gyokeres, though United believe they will get to him first.

Amorim will play a crucial role in United’s negotiations as he managed the Swede at Sporting, and the pair struck up a great relationship.

In order to fund an expensive deal for Gyokeres, United will need to sell a couple of big names.

Alejandro Garnacho is one player who might depart as he is being tracked by Chelsea and Napoli.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli have submitted a new bid for Garnacho, only for it to be rejected by United.

United transfers quiz – higher or lower?