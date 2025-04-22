Amorim delivers with Man Utd on cusp of brilliant first summer signing

Manchester United are rapidly advancing towards the signing of a proven attacker and the part Ruben Amorim has played in blowing their transfer rivals away has been revealed.

It is no secret Man Utd require an influx of attacking talent this summer. Manager Amorim is believed to view the club’s lack of a reliable striker as the single biggest issue he’s inherited at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, only Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo have proven they can be relied upon in the two No 10 spots behind the striker.

As such, Man Utd are in the market for two additions in the attacking ranks, with Liam Delap their favoured option at striker.

Regarding the slightly deeper roles, Wolves’ Matheus Cunha has emerged as United’s top target and according to Fabrizio Romano, progress on securing a deal has been made.

Taking to X, the transfer guru revealed: “Manchester United are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves as negotiations are ongoing.

“Personal terms are being discussed, as Man Utd are aware of more clubs keen plus £62.5m release clause available.

“Good feelings after initial contacts between Cunha and Man Utd.”

Cunha signed a new contract at Molineux in February, though the terms of the agreement saw a £62.5m release clause included.

The Brazilian has publicly admitted his desire for a new challenge and the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle have registered their interest.

However, it’s Man Utd and thanks in large part to their manager who have stormed into the lead…

Ruben Amorim delivers in Matheus Cunha negotiations

Adding more meat on the bones, Romano took to YouTube when explaining: “We knew about his name being on the list at Newcastle and Manchester United. But today we can say that Man Utd are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.”

As a result of the release clause Man Utd do not have to agree a deal with Wolves. Instead, the main focus is ironing out personal terms with Cunha and Romano revealed Amorim has already already played a starring role in those efforts.

“I can tell you that in the last 48 hours Man Utd have had fresh contacts with the agents of Matheus Cunha and it’s been really positive.

“The project explained by Man Utd to the agents of the player… the feeling between Matheus Cunha and Ruben Amorim is excellent.

“Someone was telling me that there was some sort of great connection between Man Utd, between the coach and between the player.

“So it was a very positive contact between Man Utd and Cunha and because of this meeting we can say that Man Utd are ahead of Newcastle and all the other clubs interested in Cunha.”

On the subject of how quickly a deal can be agreed, Romano stated Man Utd will “push” and won’t be content to let negotiations drag on into July and/or August.

“My understanding is that Man Utd will push to get this deal done soon in the market,” added the reporter. “So I don’t expect Cunha to be one of the cases that we will expect to discuss in July, August, until the final days of the market.

“I think Man Utd will try to be fast. Man Utd want to anticipate the other clubs.”

Romano concluded by describing Cunha as a “strong, strong candidate” to join Man Utd with “conversations advancing.”

