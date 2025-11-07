An insider has revealed that Ruben Amorim has ‘told’ the Manchester United owners that an ‘elite midfielder is a must’ at the club in January.

United are having a better season than they have for the last couple. After Amorim followed Erik ten Hag’s eight-placed finish with a 15th-placed finish of his own, the Red Devils were not going to accept another poor season.

And at the moment, the boss looks to be turning things around, with United eighth in the Premier League, but two points off second-placed Manchester City, while Amorim and Bryan Mbeumo won manager and player of the month respectively for October.

One area of concern is the midfield, though, with Casemiro inconsistent, Bruno Fernandes playing deeper than he’d like and Kobbie Mainoo still not being given minutes.

According to an insider X account, Amorim has ‘told’ the United owners that an ‘elite midfielder is a must’ at the club in January.

Photos of Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton were attached, with both men on the radar at Old Trafford.

Man Utd January plans

TEAMtalk is aware that United will explore a central midfield signing in January.

However, our information is that they will not force signings if they don’t feel they’re going to make a massive difference.

Other sources have told TEAMtalk that the Red Devils see Elliot Anderson as a prime and realistic target in January.

With Amorim desperate to inject more legs and dynamism into his midfield, United could bid around £20million below Nottingham Forest’s asking price, feeling £60million could do the trick.

Man Utd round-up: Gomes move possible

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes will be leaving the club if they are relegated from the Premier League, TEAMtalk can confirm.

A January move could even be on the cards, and United are known to be admirers of the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Mainoo will push for an exit from Old Trafford in January.

The Englishman has at least 10 clubs on his tail.