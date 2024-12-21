Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly handed INEOS his wishlist of three dream 2025 signings to transform the club’s fortunes, though the Red Devils have already been warned that they will need to spend significant money if they are to win the race for one talented teenager.

A new era is underway at Old Trafford with Amorim having taken change at the start of November as the successor to Erik ten Hag. But just some six weeks into the new order at Manchester United, the Red Devils have continued to serve up a string of inconsistent results. Indeed, the 39-year-old has taken charge of eight games so far, winning four, drawing one, but losing three, including a frustrating and somewhat unexpected home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

That has only served to reinforce to the Portuguese, who has quickly adopted his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation at Old Trafford, that major surgery on his side is required if they are to challenge the very best sides at home and in Europe on a regular basis.

Now a bold new report in Spain claims Amorim has handed United chiefs his dream transfer list, consisting of three names he would love to bring to Old Trafford if money were no object and believing that a focus on quality and quantity can help transform their fortunes next season.

And, according to Spanish journalist Dani Serrano, the first of these could arrive as soon as January with a move being prepped for Nigerian hot-shot Victor Osimhen.

The striker is currently on a season’s loan at Galatasaray after being left in limbo by Napoli, who could not conclude a deal to sell the 124-goal marksman to Chelsea on deadline day back in the summer.

However, under the terms of the loan arrangement, interested clubs can trigger a move for the 25-year-old in January if they meet the new lower €75m clause that exists in his deal. To that end, it’s suggested a blockbuster move to bring the striker to Old Trafford is already in the works.

In addition to chasing Osimhen, Serrano also states United want to land €100m-rated Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo – who is seen as becoming a ‘leader of the defence’ – while his last request is for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, who they state would cost €25m. Per the report, deals for all three would set United back €200m (£166m, $208.6m)

Man Utd already sent warning over Tyler Dibling move

Per the report, Dibling is of strong, special interest to Amorim, who has apparently been blown away by the teenager and made a strong appeal to his board to secure the young winger’s signature in 2025.

And Serrano suggests a move could be made potentially as soon as January with the Southampton star seen as Amorim’s ‘last request to the board’, with the Man Utd boss ‘wanting to get ahead of his other suitors’ and bring him to Old Trafford as soon as possible.

However, such a move will not be easy to pull off.

And while English reports back up Serrano’s claims that a €25m (£21m, $26.4m) bid is in the offing, the winger’s former manager at Southampton, Russell Martin, had warned that such an offer would not be enough to buy the player’s left foot!

Martin has since been axed as Southampton boss and is due to be replaced by former Roma boss Ivan Juric. And the Croatian, whose sole objective will be to help Saints avoid the drop, is likely to back up his predecessor’s claims that keeping Dibling is vital to their chances.

Speaking earlier this month, Martin told a press conference: “I was told some rumours about Man Utd, one was a bid of £21m. I’m not sure you’ll get his left foot for that!”

Martin added: “We have offered him a contract, a really good contract for someone his age. At the minute, I don’t think his agent agrees, so that’s where we’re at.

“I think Tyler wants it done, I think Tyler’s parents want it done, so we’ll see how long that takes. There is an option. We can extend. I don’t think we want to do that – we want to reward Tyler for his performances.

“I’ve spoken to Tyler’s mum and dad about it, I’ve spoken to Tyler, but then I’m not involved in any of the negotiations – that’s down to Phil [Parsons, chief executive] and the gang, the owners and Tyler’s agent – and that’s where it gets tricky.”

Competition for the 18-year-old is likely to be tough, with Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham all credited with an interest in the teen who would not be short of suitors were Saints forced into his sale.

Meanwhile, United could soon find themselves with room for incomings if the latest reports on Marcus Rashford are proved accurate.

Reports on Saturday morning claimed United had green-lit his exit and were open to the possibility of letting him leave on loan with his situation threatening the harmony of the Red Devils squad.

And while a block would be put on four English sides from potentially completing a deal, it was later reported that a move to take the player to Barcelona is hurtling rapidly towards conclusion.

Elsewhere on the incomings front, United have also been linked with a quite implausible move for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer.

And while the notion of such a transfer would quickly be dismissed by most, former United defender Jaap Stam has explained why he thinks such a move is possible and why the switch to Old Trafford is something the 22-year-old would ‘like’.

Rating Amorim’s games in charge of Man Utd so far

By TEAMtalk columnist and Man Utd season ticket holder Nathan Egerton

Ipswich Town 1-1 Man Utd: The Amorim era got off to a brilliant start with a Marcus Rashford goal inside the first 81 seconds but they were unable to build on their early opener.

The hosts equalised just before half time and a couple of brilliant saves from Andre Onana prevented Ipswich from claiming all three points.

5/10

Man Utd 3-2 Bodo/Glimt: Bodo/Glimt exposed United’s defensive frailties by scoring two goals in quick succession before the half-hour mark.

But United dominated possession at Old Trafford and a Rasmus Hojlund brace helped Amorim secure his first win as United head coach.

7/10

Man Utd 4-0 Everton: After a slow start to the game, United dominated against Everton and

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee bagged a brace apiece.

Their 4-0 victory saw them win a Premier League game by four or more goals for the first time since August 2021.

8/10

Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd: While offering little threat in the final third, United had a good shape and frustrated their opponents for large parts of the opening 45 minutes.

But Arsenal scored two set-piece goals in the second half to give Amorim his first defeat as United manager.

6/10

Man Utd 2-3 Nottingham Forest: It became back-to-back defeats for Amorim after terrible mistakes from Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez gifted Forest a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

4/10

Viktoria Plzen 1-2 Man Utd: After a poor first half in the Czech Republic, a brace from substitute Rasmus Hojlund gave United their first away win in Europe since March 2023.

7/10

Man City 1-2 Man Utd: United were trailing with 87 minutes gone at the Etihad but produced a sensational turnaround with Bruno Fernandes’ penalty followed up by a winner from Amad Diallo.

It was a statement win for Amorim, who became the first United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win his first Manchester derby.

9/10

Tottenham 4-3 Man Utd: Amorim made a few changes to his team for the Carabao Cup quarter-final and Tottenham raced into a deserved 3-0 lead.

United showed fight in the second half to bring it back to 3-2 and came close to equalising before Son Heung-min scored direct from a corner.

Jonny Evans made it 4-3 in injury-time but the Reds were unable to level the tie and a chance of silverware has now gone.

6/10