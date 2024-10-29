Amorim and Gyokeres are both on course for the Premier League, though not together at Man Utd

Ruben Amorim may be closing in on becoming the next Manchester United manager, but a top source has strongly suggested his best player is primed to join a Premier League rival.

Amorim, 39, has ‘verbally agreed’ to become Man Utd’s next permanent manager. Sporting CP and Man Utd are deep in talks and the Red Devils are prepared to pay the Portuguese’s €10m release fee.

Amorim appears destined to take the reins at Old Trafford and speculation he could bring a handful of Sporting’s best players with him has already swirled. Indeed, The Daily Express recently named four stars Amorim could bring to Man Utd including star striker Viktor Gyokeres.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd could be usurped by Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City or Chelsea.

Plettenberg claimed those four sides are ‘specifically interested’ in Gyokeres. Crucially, Man Utd were not mentioned despite the obvious link-up with Amorim at Old Trafford.

What’s more, Plettenberg revealed Gyokeres can actually leave Sporting for well below his €100m release clause in the summer of 2025. A transfer at that time was described as ‘very likely’ by the reporter.

“Been told despite a release clause set at €100m, there is an agreement that Viktor Gyokeres can leave Sporting CP

next summer for €60-€70m,” wrote Plettenberg on X. “A move in the winter is currently not planned.

“A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are specifically interested in the 26-year-old.

“All of the teams are informed about the transfer agreement. 18 goals and 7 assists [Author’s note: includes goal contributions for Sweden] this season yet. Top striker.”

Man Utd putting their faith on Hojlund and Zirkzee

Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 50 matches last term to help fire Sporting to their second Primeira Liga title under Amorim. He’s upped that ratio this time around, returning figures of 14 goals in 14 matches this season.

Gyokeres would appear to represent a clear upgrade on the struggling and stuttering options United possess at the top end of the pitch.

Indeed, Rasmus Hojlund has scored 18 goals in 51 matches since joining Man Utd in 2023. Fellow frontman Joshua Zirkzee has netted just once from his 13 appearances so far.

However, both strikers are recently signed and Man Utd were fully aware neither player was the finished article at the time of their respective arrivals.

There have been rumours Zirkzee could secure an early return to Serie A by way of joining Juventus on loan in January. But per both Fabrizio Romano and Plettenberg, those claims are wide of the mark.

Man Utd and Zirkzee are both intent on making the Dutchman’s spell in Manchester a success. With Amorim’s 3-4-3 / 3-4-2-1 formation favouring a lone central striker and Hojlund and Zirkzee long-term projects, United may not be in the market for a new striker – even one as potent and readily available as Gyokeres.

As such, Gyokeres may well return to England in 2025, though a link-up with Amorim doesn’t appear to be on the cards right now.

Ruben Amorim to Man Utd latest – likely start date / managerial style

Amorim is open to joining Man Utd and per Ben Jacobs, has verbally agreed to become their next permanent manager.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken temporary charge and according to Guardian reporter Jamie Jackson, is likely to be in the dugout for the upcoming clashes with Leicester (Wednesday – EFL Cup) and Chelsea (Sunday – Premier League).

As such, Amorim’s first match as Man Utd manager could the crucial Europa League tie with PAOK at Old Trafford on Thursday, November 7. United desperately require a win having drawn all three of their Europa League fixtures so far.

Portuguese outlet A Bola have revealed why Man Utd only need to pay €10m to spring Amorim from Sporting, while others are required to pay more.

Amorim’s deal at Sporting contains a three-tiered release clause, with Portuguese clubs required to pay €30m, most European clubs due to pay €20m and seven of the biggest teams required to pay the smallest fee of €10m.

A Bola claimed Man Utd fall into the third category, meaning they’ll only need to pay €10m to spring Amorim from his deal in Lisbon. The other six clubs in that category are Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail have cited two sources who have shed light on precisely what Man Utd will be getting in Amorim.

Amorim’s managerial idol is Jose Mourinho and the 39-year-old previously stressed Mourinho is his reference point and not Pep Guardiola.

‘My reference has always been Mourinho,” responded Amorim when asked the question, though he did admit Guardiola is currently the No 1 manager in world football.

The report then cited a former colleague of Amorim who requested to remain anonymous given he now works for another club.

‘The best word to describe Ruben is genuine,’ said the source. ‘He values relationships, makes everyone in the building feel heard from the team captain to office staff – it creates a winning mentality.

‘He is loud but never aggressive or rude. He is a leader and makes everyone feel like they are working with him, not below him. But his best (trait) is communicating, making everyone feel united and trusted.’

Portuguese football expert, Tom Kundert, added: ‘He’s a brilliant communicator. He’s very open in press conferences, happy to respond to all questions – even the stupid ones – with an informative answer.

‘And he also retains a remarkably jovial demeanour, even when the pressure is on. He’s one of these coaches who fosters a superb spirit among the whole squad, and that is no doubt the fruit of his communicative approach.

‘In five years as a coach, I cannot remember him ever criticising any of his players in public and I cannot recall one news story of an unhappy player. When things do go wrong for Sporting, which has not happened much under Amorim, he shifts all the focus on himself.

‘He will say things like, “We lost because Sporting have a coach who is still inexperienced and is learning the trade and who got it wrong today”. Overall, he has a very affable personality and generally does a great job at swerving any controversies or spats with rival managers.’

Amorim has lifted five major honours since taking charge at Sporting in 2020. Two of those were Primeira Liga titles, with Sporting’s success in in the 2020/21 campaign their first league title in 20 years.

Amorim primarily deploys a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 formation that per The Athletic, ‘is built on high possession, flexible attacking approaches and a strong defensive foundation.’

Ruben Amorim achievements

By Samuel Bannister