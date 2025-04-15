At the behest of Ruben Amorim, Man Utd are in the mix for a thriving Premier League winger

David Ornstein has confirmed Manchester United and Ruben Amorim are interested in signing a Bournemouth winger, with the reporter revealing how much a deal would cost and what an exit hinges on.

Bournemouth have enjoyed a superb season under Andoni Iraola and retain genuine hope of securing European football for the first time in the club’s history.

However, an inevitable consequence of their surge is several of their brightest stars are now being courted by the Premier League’s big-hitters.

Centre-back Dean Huijsen can be plucked out of Bournemouth via a £50m release clause. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle have all spoken to the 20-year-old’s camp.

Left-back Milos Kerkez is Liverpool’s No 1 target to replace the rapidly declining Andy Robertson. Arsenal and Manchester City will provide stiff competition for the Reds.

And per the latest from Ornstein, winger Antoine Semenyo is now a man in demand too.

Speaking to NBC Sports, the trusted reporter revealed Man Utd and Ruben Amorim are smitten with the 25-year-old.

After providing updates on Huijsen and Kerkez first, Ornstein said: “And then there’s Antoine Semenyo as well, what a season he’s had.

“A player that Manchester United, their manager manager Ruben Amorim, is very fond of.”

Regarding cost,. Ornstein went on to state the Cherries would seek a club-record deal if cashing in on Semenyo.

The club’s most lucrative sale remains the £65m (£55m plus £10m in add-ons) Tottenham paid to sign Dominic Solanke last summer..

Ornstein continued: “[Bournemouth] would be looking to sell him for a fee in excess of what they got for Dominic Solanke which was £65m. There’s no release clause, they would want a club record.

“I don’t think both he and Kerkez will [be sold] after Huijsen, so it’s maybe two of the three [who depart and not all three].”

Antoine Semenyo to Man Utd latest

Semenyo has bagged eight goals and five assists in the Premier League this term, with his latest goal proving the matchwinner in the 1-0 victory over Fulham on Monday night.

At £65m-plus, Semenyo would not come cheap and Man Utd won’t enter the summer window with the same level of spending power as rivals like Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City.

To bridge the gap, United must sell well and the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony all have the green light to leave.

Andre Onana’s future is also up in the air, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest on United’s upgrade plans. There’s also growing speculation Rasmus Hojlund could return to Serie A.

Man Utd are understood to be seeking additions at right wing-back, centre-back, central midfield, for the spots behind the striker, and at striker.

If signed, Semenyo would line up in the dual No 10 roles behind the lone frontman. One alternative to Semenyo for those positions is Wolves’ Matheus Cunha who can be signed via a £62.5m release clause…

