Amorim ecstatic as Man Utd deal he requested ‘nearing completion’

Manchester United are primed to seal a hugely important deal involving a star Ruben Amorim thinks he can turn into one of the Premier League’s greatest players.

It’s been a mixed bag for Amorim since taking the reins at Man Utd so far, with hugely encouraging results against Manchester City and Liverpool overshadowed by losses to the likes of Wolves and Bournemouth.

However, United showed a glimpse of how effective Amorim’s 3-4-3 system can be when holding runaway leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield last time out.

On the scoresheet – just as he was in the famous 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup last season – was Amad Diallo.

The 22-year-old has been in irresistible form since Amorim took charge and right now, is among the first names on the teamsheet.

Amad is actually out of contract in the summer, meaning overseas sides can currently forge a pre-contract agreement with the player.

United do hold a club option for an extra year, though according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, that won’t be necessary.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed a new ‘long-term’ contract is close to being signed, with negotiations ‘nearing completion.’

“Amad Diallo is close to signing a new long-term contract with Manchester United,” wrote Plettenberg. “It shouldn’t take much longer, as negotiations are nearing completion.

“The 22-year-old winger has recorded six goals and seven assists for Man Utd so far this season. He is untouchable and a key part of the club’s future.”

A subsequent update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the agreement between Man Utd and Amad has been “sealed.”

Official confirmation of the deal is expected to come on Thursday, January 9.

Ruben Amorim’s huge Amad Diallo belief

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported one month ago on December 6 that Amorim was the driving force behind United’s attempts to agree a new deal with Amad.

Sources explained Amorim quickly realised the calibre of player he’d inherited and the Portuguese believes he can turn Amad into one of the Premier League’s greats.

Thankfully for Man Utd, Amad’s morale has been sky high since Amorim took charge, which also coincided with becoming a regular first-team starter.

As such, Amad is more than willing to commit his long-term future to Man Utd and in Amorim, he has a coach who has total belief in his abilities.

The versatile star has already shown he can make game-changing impacts in either the right wing-back role or as the right-sided No 10 behind the striker.

While not yet confirmed, reports elsewhere have stated Amad’s new deal could run until 2030.

