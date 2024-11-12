Manchester United are reportedly among a group of top European clubs interested in signing highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina.

The talented 21-year-old is already into his fourth season of regular first-team football despite his young age and has also won seven senior caps for his country, scoring once.

A goal and six assists in 11 games for Dinamo so far this season has seen clubs from across Europe, including United, take notice in Baturina ahead of the January transfer window opening in just under two months.

Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger reports that Real Madrid have already offered Baturina a lucrative five-year contract in an effort to fend off rival suitors only for Zagreb to reject that proposal.

Real’s plan included a two-year plan involving loan spells at other LaLiga sides in order for the player to develop, but Baturina feels he can be a regular starter at a top European club.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also said to be keeping tabs on the youngster, but United have also thrown their hat in the ring as they begin to adapt to life under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese landed in Manchester on Monday to begin work and it’s expected that he will have discussions with senior figures at the club over potential January additions to his squad.

Baturina could be a useful option at Old Trafford given his versatility. While he mainly lines up as a creative midfielder, he can fill several different roles and has also been likened to legendary Croatia star Luka Modric for his style of play.

His Zagreb contract runs until 2028 and does not include a release clause, with the Croatian side expected to entertain offers starting at just under £17million (€20m/$21m) for his services.

Man Utd midfield changes afoot under Amorim

Midfield is expected to be an area of the pitch that Amorim will have a real focus on when it comes to the new year, given the options he currently has available.

The Portuguese is expected to implement his trusted 3-4-3 system at United, a formation that guided him to two league titles at Sporting. Two of the four in midfield will be the wing-backs, which puts great responsibility on the two central midfield players.

Attacking midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount will likely face uncertainty over where they fit in, while Casemiro has long been linked with a United exit and Christian Eriksen is almost certain to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Kobbie Mainoo’s all-round game appears most suited to Amorim’s engine room, while Man Utd have also been heavily linked with a move for top Sporting midfielder Pedro Goncalves to fill a key role for the new Red Devils boss.

