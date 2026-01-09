Amorim exit spells game over for Man Utd star who’ll be dumped in the summer – report

A Manchester United star who splits opinion has ‘lost a major ally’ in Ruben Amorim, with a report strongly suggesting the player will be turfed out of the club at season’s end.

Man Utd dispensed with Amorim earlier this week, with Darren Fletcher assuming interim charge. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been lined up as caretaker manager for the remainder of the season, though United are taking a patient approach and it’s anticipated Fletcher will still be at the helm for Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Brighton.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Man Utd’s transfer plans – both in January and looking ahead to the summer – are unchanged by Amorim’s sacking.

That should perhaps not come as a surprise given Amorim served as United’s head coach, not their manager. In other words, he had an input on transfers but not the final say.

And according to an opinion piece from the Manchester Evening News’ Steven Railston, Amorim’s departure spells bad news for a United star he fully trusted.

It’s claimed Casemiro – who found a new lease on life at Old Trafford under Amorim – has lost a key backer in the Portuguese.

Casemiro’s first match in the post-Amorim world against Burnley on Wednesday night was a struggle, with the Brazilian looking a passenger at times in central midfield.

The veteran midfielder is admired by many Man Utd fans for his legendary professionalism and dedication to his craft. However, others point to his advancing age and declining performances when urging the club to show a ruthless streak and move on.

Casemiro is out of contract in the summer and United have an option to extend his deal by 12 months. However, doing so would keep the 33-year-old on his club-leading £350,000-a-week wages.

Per Railston, the expectation is that with a key supporter in Amorim now gone, Man Utd will lean on the side of ignoring the option, and won’t offer Casemiro a new deal on reduced wages either.

That leaves only one outcome – Casemiro would leave Man Utd via free agency when his contract expires on June 30.

