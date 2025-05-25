Amorim had no space for Onana and Garnacho in United's last squad of the season

There were some notable absences from the final Manchester United squad of the season, including some players already linked with summer exits.

After the disappointment of losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim made some big calls for their final Premier League game of the campaign against Aston Villa.

Among the players left out of the squad entirely were Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro.

Onana has been under a lot of scrutiny recently as Man Utd consider signing a new goalkeeper. Meanwhile, Amorim is understood to have told Garnacho to find a new club.

But despite those reports, Amorim claimed Garnacho is still a Man Utd player and will be attending their post-season tour of Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.

Amorim explained: “Garnacho is a Manchester United player that is not in the squad today but he continues to be a Manchester United player.”

As for the trip to Asia next week, the head coach confirmed: “Yes, everyone is going. We have to go to meet our fans and to give something to our fans from the other side of the world.”

The dropping of Onana also raised eyebrows, with Altay Bayindir getting a rare start in his place.

Amorim said: “Altay is getting some time to a goalkeeper to experience football matches.”

As for defenders Shaw and Yoro, though, Amorim had to leave them out because of injuries.

“Luke Shaw has a problem in his foot, Leny the same thing – two games before he had an issue and we want to protect the future of our clubs.”

Zirkzee’s absence is also down to injury. It was initially though he’d miss the rest of the season as of last month, but he came on briefly in the Europa League final only to get a new injury.

Garnacho, Onana transfer latest

Despite Amorim’s insistence that Garnacho is still a Man Utd player, the winger has been heavily linked with an exit in recent days.

Garnacho took issue with not starting the Europa League final and may have played his last competitive game for Man Utd.

TEAMtalk understands that Napoli are leading the race to sign Garnacho. However, he also has admirers at Atletico Madrid.

There have also been suggestions he could stay in the Premier League with a club like Chelsea, or even Arsenal or Liverpool.

Onana, meanwhile, could end up in the Saudi Pro League.

Man Utd headlines

📌 ‘Don’t leave us’ – Man Utd stars BEGGING elite star not to abandon them

📌 Another major young Man Utd star ‘certain’ to follow Garnacho out as club hit rock bottom

📌 Man Utd considering remarkable swoop for Man City forward

QUIZ: Biggest Man Utd sale per year