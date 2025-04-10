Manchester United have been credited with interest in Paris Saint-Germain ace Desire Doue, and the deadly forward has been given a monumental price tag, according to reports.

Doue broke through at Rennes but left in August last year when PSG came calling. He moved to the French capital in a €50million deal, forming part of PSG’s strategy to move away from signing superstars and focus on young French talent.

The left winger – who can also play as a No 10 – got off to a tough start at the Parc des Princes but is now proving his worth.

Overall, his record stands at 12 goals and 12 assists in 43 games, which has helped PSG win Ligue 1 with ease while also reaching the French Cup final and the Champions League last eight.

Doue and his fellow winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were electric as they helped PSG beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final.

Morgan Rogers had given Villa the lead in the 35th minute, but Doue equalised soon afterwards. He cut inside from the left flank, away from Rogers, before sending a brilliant right-footed strike in off the crossbar from 20 yards out. Doue was joined by Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes on the scoresheet as PSG put one foot in the semi-finals.

As per CaughtOffside and United outlet Stretty News, Ruben Amorim’s side are big admirers of the 19-year-old and would love to add him to their attacking options.

Man Utd were first linked with Doue in May last year – prior to his PSG move – and it seems their interest is only growing amid his top-class performances.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano labelled him a ‘baller’ after his goal on Wednesday night, while TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher said: “Oh what a goal! Oh my word. This teenager is sensational. He’s a headline-maker, a star of the future and he’s just scored an absolute worldie against Emi Martinez to make it 1-1. Barely a gap but he found one.”

While United are right to be looking at Doue as a future world-class star, they will find it incredibly difficult to land him.

Desire Doue valued at an incredible €300m

Fichajes state that Luis Enrique views the French international as a ‘cornerstone’ of his project and this has seen PSG give him a remarkable price tag of €300million (£258m / $335m).

PSG view this ‘crazy’ sum as a deterrent to ensure they keep Doue for the best years of his career.

United will have more money to spend this summer than they did in January, as they look to revamp Amorim’s sub-par squad, but the Red Devils will struggle to get anywhere near that stunning £258m asking price.

A transfer of that amount would see Doue become the world’s most expensive player, and by some distance too.

The record is currently held by Neymar, who swapped Barcelona for PSG in a huge £200m deal in August 2017.

United would need to sell a host of players and hope that the Parisians vastly drop their demands before they can get close to striking an agreement for Doue.

