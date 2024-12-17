Manchester United are reportedly looking to quickly find a replacement for Marcus Rashford after a report in the Spanish media claimed they had lodged a bid to bring Nico Williams to Old Trafford – but the Red Devils face strong competition from two European giants for the Athletic Bilbao attacker.

Rashford’s future at Manchester United has been plunged into uncertainty after being omitted from their matchday squad for Sunday’s last-gasp derby win at Manchester City, which saw Ruben Amorim’s side run out 2-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium. And while the United manager has done his best to insist the 27-year-old still has a future at Old Trafford, some bombshell claims in the hours that have followed Sunday’s win appear to suggest the writing is very much on the wall for the 60-times capped England star.

Indeed, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy claims Rashford has now reached the end of the road at Old Trafford and has been told he will be sold in the January window if a suitable offer comes in for his services.

At the same time, minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reported to have communicated to the player that he wants him gone, amid claims he does not fit in with the cultural reboot he is trying to install at Old Trafford.

Now, according to reports in Spain, the Red Devils have sounded out Athletic Bilbao star Williams as a potential replacement and are said to have made a big ‘offer’ for his services.

Williams has a €58m (£47.9m, $68.8m) release clause in his deal and according to journalist Dani Serrano, writing for El Nacional, United are one of three clubs to have ‘made contact’ with the player’s representatives over a possible move in 2025.

And it would appear that United are serious in their attempts to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford despite competing in what has been described as a ‘crowded’ market and that any move will not be an ‘easy operation’ at all.

Man Utd battle two clubs for Nico Williams

That’s because, according to Serrano, Williams is also the subject of fresh interest from both PSG and Barcelona, who are ready to rival United in their quest to land the Euro 2024 winner in 2025.

Indeed, Barcelona’s interest in signing the 31-goal winger is well-documented. They pushed hard to land him over the summer before their financial struggles put the brakes on a possible move. And while Raphinha has since taken his game to another level for the Blaugrana, the report claims president Joan Laporta remains desperate to bring the player to Catalonia and believes coach Hansi Flick can transform the player into a huge star in the process.

However, Barcelona appear to be trailing in this particular race amid claims that Williams has warned Barca that he already has ‘two better offers’ from ‘an economical point of view’ with United and PSG having also been ‘in contact’ over a possible move.

It’s certainly quite a stretch at this stage to suggest United view Williams as Rashford’s replacement and any move for the Spain star would be entirely reliant on the Red Devils moving on the 27-year-old homegrown attacker, given the Red Devils need to keep a close watch on their spending in the wake of the Premier League’s strict PSR and with finances understood to be tight in the January window.

As it stands, sources have told us that, while Rashford is up for sale and that offers for his services will be considered, a January move away from Old Trafford looks extremely difficult to pull off.

Furthermore, reporter Ben Jacobs, writing for TEAMtalk, has explained why PSG are not currently in the running for his services, while a trusted source has also appeared to rule Arsenal out of the running.

Elsewhere, a fresh update from our sources on the future of Harry Maguire suggests the 31-year-old now appears to be set for a remarkable U-turn after a big change of heart by Amorim.

Maguire’s deal at United expires this summer and, after falling down the pecking order under previous boss Erik ten Hag, the England man had looked set to depart.

However, we understand the United boss is now keen to offer the player a new deal after being left impressed by his work ethic and defensive characteristics.

Meanwhile, an eye-catching report claims Andre Onana could follow Rashford out of Old Trafford, with Amorim having apparently lost patience with the former Inter Milan goalkeeper and having identified a Ligue 1 star as his replacement.

And finally, any hopes United may have had of signing an elite AC Milan defensive star appear to be over following a big statement of intent from the player’s agent.

Nico Williams stats for Athletic Club

Nico Williams’ stats in his seasons as a first-team regular for Athletic Club

Since breaking into the Athletic Bilbao side in the 2021/22 season, Williams has been a regular on their teamsheet, starring alongside his older brother, Inaki.

Indeed, Williams junior has soared ahead of his brother to become one of LaLiga’s most in-demand stars, showcasing his very obvious talents at last summer’s European Championships.

In 143 senior appearances for Athletic Club, Williams has 22 goals and 31 assists – a goal contribution every 2.69 appearances.

While not exactly prolific, Williams is admired for his ability to run at defenders, pull them out of position and create chances for those around him. And at 22, there is the feeling that the winger has enormous potential to get even better – and more prolific – in the years to come.