Amorim to fast-track outrageous Man Utd talent into first team after Wilcox talks and ‘rave reviews’

A Man Utd wonderkid is primed to be fast-tracked into the first team

Ruben Amorim has already held talks with Jason Wilcox over fast-tracking a Manchester United wonderkid into the first team, and a report has detailed the youngster’s planned pathway moving forwards.

Man Utd spent heavily over the summer, forking out roughly £200m combined on five new first-team players. However, what may ultimately prove to be the smartest piece of business was luring Chido Obi-Martin away from Arsenal and up to Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old striker is widely regarded as one of world football’s premier talents in his age group. Obi-Martin famously scored 10 goals in a single match against Liverpool at Under-16 level and Man Utd believe they pulled off a monumental coup when prising him away from The Gunners.

Obi-Martin has scored four goals in just 172 minutes of action in Man Utd’s Under-18s since being granted permission to make his debut.

And according to a fresh update from Give Me Sport, Obi-Martin might not have long to wait before making a splash at senior level.

Their reporter, Steve Bates, revealed new manager Amorim has been inundated with ‘rave reviews’ from the club’s youth team coaches.

Accordingly, Amorim has held talks with technical director Jason Wilcox, Academy head Nick Cox and coach Darren Fletcher regarding the young striker.

It’s claimed the result of those discussions is Obi-Martin will be fast-tracked through Man Utd’s system and it won’t be long before he debuts in the Premier League 2 (Under-21 level).

What’s more, the report concluded Obi-Martin will also be integrated into first-team training sessions to ‘prepare him for the senior team.’

Chido Obi-Martin bagged a hat-trick inside the first 15 minutes of his United debut! 🤌✨#MUFC || #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 26, 2024

Latest Man Utd news – Antony, Van Nistelrooy and more

In other news, Antony may have received a lifeline at Man Utd after being trialled as a right wing-back by Amorim in training.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim Ruud van Nistelrooy could seal a quickfire return to the Premier League.

Three separate clubs – Wolves, Leicester City and Crystal Palace – are all understood to hold interest in appointing the Dutchman if they fire their current managers.

GO DEEPER: Nine jobs Ruud van Nistelrooy could take next after emotional Man Utd exit

Meanwhile, Fussball News state Amorim has identified Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies as his ‘dream’ signing for the left wing-back role.

Davies is in the final year of his contract in Bavaria and can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1. Real Madrid are believed to be favourites for the Canadian’s signature at present.

Finally, CalcioNapoli24 have gone big on claims Man Utd are ‘offering’ Joshua Zirkzee plus €30m in a cash-plus-player swap proposal for Victor Osimhen.