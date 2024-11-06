Amorim given final decision on Man Utd man’s future after he successfully outlasted Ten Hag

Ruben Amorim will reportedly be given the final say on if Harry Maguire remains at Manchester United or not, after the defender succeeded in his goal to outlast Erik ten Hag before making a decision on his own future.

Maguire’s United career has had many peaks and troughs. Under Ten Hag, he was stripped of the captaincy at the club, and pushed down the pecking order.

He saw Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro signed, but has remained at the club.

The Englishman is out of contract at the end of the season, but he could be saved by new boss Amorim.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, suggested the manager will make the decision on whether Maguire stays at the club or not.

“His contract will be a big issue that the new boss has to sort out. Whether that means extending his deal or letting him go, Amorim will make that call,” Brown said.

“He was out of favour under Ten Hag for whatever reason, and if he stayed in charge I think Maguire would’ve probably been allowed to leave. But now with Amorim coming in, he’ll give him a chance to impress and earn his place.”

Brown expects Maguire to play under Amorim

If he can prove his worth, Brown expects Maguire to be one of Amorim’s centre-backs in his 3-4-3 formation.

“The new manager wants to come in and play three at the back. In that case, I would expect Harry Maguire to be one of those three,” he said.

“He’ll have to get fit first, but once he returns to training I’m sure Amorim will have a close look at him because he fits that system perfectly.”

It follows reports that Maguire was hoping to outlast Ten Hag at United before making a call on his own future, as the manager wanted to sell him.

Man Utd round-up: United after some big names

One centre-back who could move through the door is Jarrad Branthwaite, as Dan Ashworth feels the Everton man would fit Amorim’s system.

United are also said to be in the market for a new striker, with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres on the radar, amid interest in both of those men from Bayern Munich.

It’s also believed that Amorim has interest in Dusan Vlahovic, and could let Joshua Zirkzee go in that move.

Geovany Quenda is also on the manager’s radar, as he wants to pick him up from current side Sporting CP, though there are a lot of other clubs giving United competition.

Maguire’s appearances per season