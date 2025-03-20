Ruben Amorim is increasingly likely to turn to the Bundesliga to kickstart a Manchester United revival with three stars shortlisted as part of a colossal double deal – while the four men identified to come in as their new striker this summer has also been revealed.

The Red Devils turned to Amorim as the replacement for Erik ten Hag in November after the Dutchman paid the price for a failure to get the best out of his expensively assembled squad. But if Manchester United were hoping for an instant fix from the new man the helm, they were sadly very much mistaken, with the club currently in the same position – 13th – he left them in the Premier League.

While United face a huge battle to even claim a top-half finish this season, salvation could come in the Europa League and, having reached he quarter-finals of the competition, where they will face Lyon, that has very quickly become the club’s top priority this season – especially given success will guarantee a backdoor entry into the Champions League.

And despite their struggles in the Premier League, United will be fancied to go all the way in the competition, with the guarantee of Champions League football also set to aid Amorim’s task of rebuilding his squad this summer.

However, while several stars will depart to help fund a rebuild – and a report this week claimed six stars will be shown the door at Old Trafford this summer – the club are also busy identifying top targets of their own.

To that end, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has indicated the Red Devils have a strong focus on shopping in the Bundesliga this summer, with three stars seen as ideal for Amorim’s project.

And top of their wishlist is RB Leipzig’s Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons, who has long been on the club’s radar.

Taking to his X account, Plettenberg stated: ‘Understand Manchester United are still keen on Xavi. The club have never lost focus on him.

In addition to a striker, they are also looking for a versatile attacking midfielder.

‘The problem: Xavi is very expensive. RB Leipzig are demanding €80m. However, a departure for Xavi is possible.’

Plettenberg has also confirmed that United could look to the Bundesliga to sign a new centre-forward this summer, revealing that both Simons’ Leipzig teammate, Benjamin Sesko, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike are also on their wanted list.

Deals for either striker would cost a further €80m, meaning a combined deal for either, alongside Simons, would cost a colossal €160m (£134m, $173.8m).

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Man Utd’s ‘only shining light’ told ‘to leave’ as criticism becomes unbearable

Man Utd cut striker shortlist down to four names – Plettenberg

Discussing United’s interest in both the strikers, Plettenberg simply added: ‘As reported, MUFC are also monitoring players from the Bundesliga, including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike.’

Sesko and Ekitike have both been in the goals this season, Slovenian powerhouse – nicknamed The Beast for his towering presence and goalscoring prowess – has 17 goals in 35 appearances so far this season, taking his tally to 35 in 78 games for the Bundesliga side.

With a clause in his deal also giving United hope of a deal, the Red Devils can at least weigh up if they feel the striker is worth pursuing.

Ekitike could yet prove an alternative option and the 19 goals he has in 38 appearances this season also underlines the Frenchman’s eye for a goal.

He was on United’s radar previously, with former boss Ten Hag turning down the chance to sign him last year.

Interest in the trio comes just 24 hours after Plettenberg also revealed United’s striker shortlist this summer had been reduced to four names. And in addition to the Bundesliga pair, the reporter also revealed that Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

“Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer and are intensively scouting the market,” wrote Plettenberg. “Talks have already begun.

“From the Bundesliga, the Red Devils are closely monitoring Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko. Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen remain high on their list.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Six told they can leave; Jobe Bellingham links

To help with United’s rebuild, a report earlier this week claimed Amorim has told six players they would be allowed to leave this summer – including one headline act, whose possible departure is likely to upset supporters.

Amorim will reportedly now plan to use Amad Diallo as his right wing-back next season after the club missed out to Chelsea over a deal for Geovany Quenda. An explanation for that transfer miss has also been revealed, with the Blues catching United napping and much to Amorim’s disappointment.

In terms of new recruits, sources have also confirmed United are one of six Premier League sides chasing a deal for Jobe Bellingham – with the Sunderland midfielder destined to play Premier League football next season irrespective of whether the Black Cats secure promotion or not.

And finally, United have made initial contact for Kenan Yildiz, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Red Devils ready to make a move for the winger and after a Juventus’s stance on a potential exit came to light.

VOTE: Who is United’s best Bundesliga signing in the last 10 years?