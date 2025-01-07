Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has confirmed his strong wishes to be active in the January window amid claims the Red Devils are pushing hard to sign Nuno Mendes – and with PSG’s asking price for the left-back also coming to light.

The Red Devils had been in bleak form under their new Portuguese manager, suffering five defeats in six Premier League games to leave themselves marooned down in 14th place in table. However, Manchester United woke firmly from their slumbers and showed exactly what they are capable of under their new manager after claiming a deserved 2-2 draw away to league leaders Liverpool on Sunday – a game many felt they were unfortunate not to win.

Having worked hard with his players on the training ground in the wake of last week’s home loss to Newcastle, there are finally some green shoots of recovery at Old Trafford, though the United boss cannot do it all on his own and will need to sign new players to help their process along more quickly.

To that end, Amorim has confirmed he hopes to be busy in the January window, having confirmed his plans to strengthen his squad.

“When the window is open, we can try to do something, and we will try to do something,” Amorim explained last week. “But I think, in the next weeks, we are going to have more time to train, and we can improve; that’s the only way.

“We had a lot of games without training; now we will have more space to grow. You can see that the context is worse at this moment, as we had a lot of losses, so we have to manage everything.”

Now according to the Daily Telegraph, United have made their first move to strengthen at left wing-back – an area of confirmed weakness – by readying an approach to sign PSG star Nuno Mendes.

They claim Amorim has decided that the 22-year-old is the ideal fit to strengthen the left-side of their side and believe they have a strong chance of luring him to Old Trafford with the former Sporting Lisbon star’s current deal due to expire in 18 months and with the player in no hurry to sign an extension.

And while they claim that talks are already underway over a potential deal, it seems it is going to be down to United to force the issue with the player deciding he won’t rock the boat in the French capital and demand a transfer.

Nuno Mendes is Man Utd’s top January target

Per the report, United see Mendes as their No.1 option to come in and fill the left-back void, with the player preferred to both Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkoz – both of whom who have also been sounded out.

PSG officially signed Mendes in a €38m deal from Sporting CP in summer 2022 after an initial year-long loan and they are thought to be seeking a small profit on that investment with his asking price understood to be set at €40m (£33.2m, $41.7m).

And while United may need to juggle their finances somewhat to ensure a deal can be done – potentially selling before they can buy – it is understood that a new left wing-back has become top of Amorim’s wishlist this month.

The Red Devils boss has continued to have to make do without the services of Luke Shaw, who has featured just three times so far this season, while Diogo Dalot is preferred to Tyrell Malacia as a makeshift option and as the latter continues his battle to return to full fitness.

Amorim, however, has refused to reveal which positions he is identifying, merely commenting: “I will keep that [the positions United are targeting] to myself. But we’ll try to do something.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Casemiro nears exit; Antony approach received

Meanwhile, United have taken a significant step closer towards freeing up some funds with the sale of Casemiro to Al-Nassr seemingly having taken a big leap forwards.

The Brazilian midfielder has looked a shadow of his former self over the last 15 months, often struggling with the pace and energy required to control a Premier League midfield battle.

Now a fresh report claims a move to the Saudi Arabian side is gathering pace, with the fee United will receive and the thoughts of the five-times winning UCL midfielder on the move also coming to light.

He may not be the only struggling star United manage to offload this month, with more developments over the future of Antony. Already wanted in Spain by Real Betis, the Brazilian now has a new suitor on his trail with a loan offer lodged for the winger by a reigning league champion.

Finally, Man Utd have been confirmed as one of three teams giving serious consideration to signing Randal Kolo Muani via on loan.

The PSG striker, 26, has approval to leave this month, with Tottenham and Juventus the other two clubs circling.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Nuno Mendes?

Mendes came through the Sporting CP academy and made 47 appearances under Amorim, registering one goal and three assists.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, initially on a season’s loan before the move became permanent, and has since made 100 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

The left-back has two goals and two assists in all competitions this season, averaging a direct goal contribution every 336.7 minutes. In comparison, Noussair Mazraoui has been averaging a direct goal contribution every 1104 minutes in 2024/25 and Diogo Dalot has one every 1280.5 minutes.

Mendes is also a brilliant ball carrier and has been averaging 1.4 successful dribbles per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 this season.

In the final third, the 22-year-old averages 1.0 shots, 0.6 crosses and 1.0 key passes per 90 minutes in Ligue 1.

It makes him an ideal fit for Amorim, who likes his wing-backs to offer the width in his system as it allows the wingers to drift infield and get tight to the striker.

“What I want is a good one against one, to open the field, to play, to close the field when we lose the ball and it is the same in every team,” the United head coach said when asked about wing-backs.

“I think the structure is more fluid than you guys think with the three defenders.”