Manchester United are hoping to kickstart a major rebuild upon Ruben Amorim after a report claimed that the Portuguese had told club bosses he is willing to let Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen and Antony all leave in January – and the saving the triple departure could boost the club by has also come to light.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim as their new manager on November 11, the sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s emotional farewell back in the summer of 2013. But having taken on a side that was badly under-performing, any hopes Manchester United had of a new-manager bounce under the 39-year-old have very quickly dissolved in the wake of a miserable run of form.

Indeed, Monday evening’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle handed Amorim his fifth loss in six Premier League games, meaning United now sit in a miserable 14th place and with just a seven-point buffer to the relegation zone.

With little to no money to spend in January, the situation may get worse before it gets better, with Jamie Carragher even issuing a warning about relegation to United.

However, it seems Amorim is ready to kickstart what appears a major rebuilding process by signalling the green light for three stars – Rashford, Eriksen and Antony – to all leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

And while it’s claimed United will look to sell the trio for the best price possible, Givemesport claims United are even open to their potential exits on loan deals if it means he can free up some funds and some space within his squad.

Monday’s loss to Newcastle is seen as a watershed moment for Amorim, who has quickly learned which players he can trust and will play a part in the club’s future, with it coming as no surprise to see any of that trio put up for sale.

It’s claimed club bosses have already begun work on trying to find new homes for the trio and are keen to see all three depart before the window slams shut on Monday February 3.

How much Man Utd will save by letting Rashford and Co leave

Rashford takes home some £300,000 a week, while Antony is on a £200,000 a week package and Eriksen takes home £150,000 a week – a combined expense of some £2.8m a month, or £33.8m a year – a huge saving in the grand scheme of things and money that could certainly be put to use by Amorim and INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Indeed, GMS’ report tallies nicely with the same information we’ve received at TEAMtalk with sources revealing to us that Ratcliffe is far from happy with the financial situation he has inherited at Old Trafford and is fully focused on lowering the wage bill in 2025.

And while we also understand that Casemiro and Rashford – the club’s two best-paid stars – are right at the top of the list of players he wants gone – it certainly comes as no surprise to see the others named too.

As far as Rashford is concerned, we’ve reported regularly – and before news of his decision to go public on his wish to leave United came to light – that the club are open to his sale this month. Ratcliffe is keen on what has been described as a ‘cultural reboot’ at Old Trafford and with Rashford’s name right at the top of stars they wish to move on.

The fact that a club expert has revealed the multi-year issues a series of United managers have all faced with the 60-cap England star is also pretty damning.

Eriksen, meanwhile, finds himself out of contract at the end of the season and has already been informed that his deal won’t be extended. And while he has played 17 times already this season, United are open to his exit in January to save on his chunky salary.

Antony, meanwhile, still has two and a half years remaining on his deal but a failure to convince Amorim that he is worthy of keeping, coupled with his big wage package, has also convinced the club to let the player leave.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Zirkzee decides he wants out; three keen

The January window could also see more departures at Old Trafford with former United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy keen to reunite with Toby Collyer at his new club Leicester City. A move to prise the 20-year-old defensive midfielder to the King Power Stadium is set to be launched in the opening days of the window.

Another major departure could come in the form of Joshua Zirkee.

Information received by our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed the Netherlands striker’s early substitution against Newcastle on Monday has convinced the player that he needs to depart Old Trafford and with three clubs in Italy – including a surprise new contender – all ready to show their hand and sign him on loan.

And while United are yet to decide whether to sanction a deal, the player is understood to be now pushing to leave as he seeks to restore what has been described to us as ‘mental serenity’.

With big questions now starting to be asked of Amorim, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has suggested the club needs two signings in January to give the Portuguese coach a fighting chance of turning the situation around.

