Amorim greenlights two more ‘priority’ Man Utd exits, with pair to ‘benefit greatly’ upon leaving

Two more Man Utd players have been added to the exit pile, though for different reasons to the rest

Ruben Amorim has approved exits for two younger players in January, with Manchester United anticipating the pair will ‘benefit greatly’ upon leaving., according to a report.

Man Utd are primed to oversee a busy January window, though more in terms of player turnover than money spent. The Red Devils must sell before they can buy and as such, the club will listen to offers for the majority of their squad.

But aside from overhauling Ruben Amorim’s first-team, Man Utd are also planning to loan out two rising stars who are on the fringes.

According to Manchester World, United and Amorim have approved loan exits for left-back, Harry Amass, and central midfielder, Dan Gore.

United are reportedly ‘prioritising’ exits for the pair after determining both players would ‘benefit greatly from a taste of senior football during the second-half of the season after their respective exploits at youth level.’

17-year-old Amass is yet to make his senior Man Utd debut, though has been an unused substitute in the first-team on five separate occasions this season.

Both he and 20-year-old Gore have primarily featured in the Premier League 2 this term, though United believe the time is right for the pair to experience senior football.

Where they might go or to which division was not made clear, though what is clear is they won’t be the only players leaving Man Utd this month…

Man Utd exodus taking shape

As mentioned, Man Utd must sell before they buy and in an effort to do everything they can, United are even willing to loan out some of their senior stars.

While permanent sales would be preferred, Man Utd are understood to be willing to loan out Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen. That’s despite both players only having six months left on their deals, meaning they’d leave as free agents when the loans expire.

The thinking there is the pair won’t feature prominently for Amorim during their last six months at Old Trafford anyway. As such, loan departures would at least get their wages off the books.

Misfiring winger, Antony, could be heading to Real Betis via the loan route. The LaLiga side are primed to sell Assane Diao to Como for a package worth €11m-plus. Assane’s exit will pave the way for Real Betis to loan Antony and the club have already approached Man Utd.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has been informed Sir Jim Ratcliffe is desperate for the club to ditch their top earner – Casemiro.

Ratcliffe remains baffled as to why Man Utd not only paid £70m for Casemiro, but gave the ageing midfielder a gigantic salary.

We’ve been told a switch to the Saudi Pro League this month is back on the agenda.

But perhaps the most high profile exit could come in the form of Marcus Rashford.

A recent report from The Times confirmed Amorim has elected to cash in and has been backed in that regard by the board.

Rashford has openly admitted he’s open to a fresh challenge and it’s believed his preference is a switch to Spain.

But with Barcelona struggling financially, Real Madrid already stacked in the left wing position, and Atletico Madrid unable to afford Rashford’s salary, the United man may be out of luck.

Instead, a move within England is a better bet, with The Times claiming Man Utd are braced for offers from Premier League rivals.

READ MORE: Seven clubs Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd for, including Premier League rival and European giants

One player almost certain to leave Man Utd outright in 2025 is Jadon Sancho who is currently on loan at Chelsea.

Sancho’s loan agreement contains a conditional obligation to buy worth roughly £25m. The clause becomes mandatory if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

With the Blues currently sitting in fourth spot, it would take a mind-boggling collapse for that deal not to go through.

Latest Man Utd news – Left wing-back signing / Zirkzee’s had enough

In other news, the signing of a left wing-back labelled ‘perfect’ for Ruben Amorim is there to be made.

The i paper revealed PSG’s Nuno Mendes not only wants to reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford, but Man Utd are also ‘keen’ on striking a deal. Amorim previously managed the 22-year-old at Sporting CP.

PSG are willing to sell after talks over a new contract ‘broke down.’ All parties are willing to do a deal, though Man Utd must find a way to finance the move.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has informed us Joshua Zirkzee has instructed his camp to negotiate a way out of Man Utd in January.

On the back of his public humiliation against Newcastle, Zirkzee wants a change of scenery and three leading Serie A sides are ready to pounce.