Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has told club bosses he wants them to prioritise the signing of Victor Osimhen this summer, after a report revealed exactly how much a deal would cost and why there is a confidence that it can be done as long as one hurdle is overcome.

The Red Devils have struggled badly for goals this season, having only notched 28 times in 25 Premier League games so far – a tally that is a worrying 34 behind table-topping Liverpool and only three more than relegation-threatened Leicester. It’s as good a reason as any why Manchester United have endured a season of struggle themselves, with new boss Ruben Amorim yet to get a consistent tune from his expensively assembled squad.

While United are still alive this season in both the FA Cup and Europa League this season – two competitions they will still push to win – the focus is already starting to turn to another summer rebuild – and bringing in players who are capable of sparking the Portuguese’s 3-4-2-1 formation to life.

And while the capture of energetic wing-backs is key to bringing such a system to life, so too is the need for a prolific No.9, who can make the most of the raft of chances that come their way.

Since moving to Old Trafford, Amorim has been heavily linked with a move to reunite with Viktor Gyokeres.

However, according to a new report, Amorim has now instructed club bosses to make a bold move to sign Osimhen instead – and it’s claimed there is already a confidence there from the Portuguese that a deal is there to be done.

Per Givemesport, the United boss has now picked the on-loan Galatasaray star as his ‘primary summer target’ with recruitment chiefs ‘not letting their focus to stray’ as they look to lure the Nigeria international to Old Trafford.

Despite the club’s well-publicised financial worries, GMS states that United believe they will have no issue meeting the €75m (£62.1m, $78.4m) clause that exists in his deal.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that the biggest hurdle to his signing lies in the striker’s £250,000 a week salary demands, with the Red Devils needing the 134-goal marksman to lower his demands if he is to secure a move.

Sources confirm Man Utd plan to sign Osimhen

It’s reported by GMS that Amorim is a huge admirer of Osimhen and believes his pedigree at the top level would make him a safe option to add presence to their attack.

Furthermore, it’s stated that their decision to focus on getting a deal over the line for the 39-times capped Nigeria international will result in the club effectively walking away from potential interest in Gyokeres.

And with his contract expiring in 2026, United believe there are no doubts they can persuade Napoli to accept his sale this summer with the player no longer figuring in Antonio Conte’s plans.

GMS‘ report comes a number of days after our exclusive from Fraser Fletcher that confirmed United’s plan to sign Osimhen. In his article, published on February 17, our transfer insider also explained how wages could prove an issue to United, while also citing a potential lack of Champions League football as another hurdle. The Red Devils can, of course, find a solution to the latter by winning the Europa League.

As a result, though, persuading Osimhen to accept a salary lower than his current take-home pay will be key to any deal going through. But were that to happen, it’s claimed there is a ‘confidence’ from club chiefs that a move to bring the Napoli marksman to Old Trafford can then be pushed over the line.

Since striding into Old Trafford last summer, Ratcliffe has been a man on a mission in trying to reduce United’s annual expenditure. High-earning stars Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho were soon shown the door, while both Antony and Marcus Rashford were offloaded in the winter window – albeit on temporary deals only.

The likes of Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are also on the chopping block this summer, with permanent departure of all eight of those aforementioned players saving the club more than £2m a week – or an eye-watering £106.6m a year.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Amorim ‘approves’ Sporting signing

Meanwhile, while the capture of Gyokeres will be passed up by United, club officials are working on a deal to bring another Sporting CP star to Old Trafford in the form of Geovany Quenda – with Fabrizio Romano revealing Amorim has personally approved the prospective deal.

A move for the teenager, though, will not come cheap.

Elsewhere, trusted United reporter Mark Ogden has revealed the truths behind Dan Ashworth’s axing as sporting director in December, explaining why INEOS quickly learned they had “hired the wrong guy” and how one of his signings was wholly opposed by Ratcliffe.

And finally, United will also clearly need to add more energy and bite to their midfield this summer and now a report has revealed the crafty plan Amorim has hatched to try and bring a classy young Bayern Munich man to Old Trafford this summer – with a big-name star sacrificed as part of the deal.

