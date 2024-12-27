Amorim hints at drastic Rashford decision, as Man Utd ‘strongest eleven’ comment made

Ruben Amorim dropped the biggest hint yet that Marcus Rashford will never play for Manchester United again, while a former Red Devils defender suggested the line-up for the defeat to Wolves may be as good as it gets.

Rashford was left out of Man Utd’s matchday squad for the fourth successive match on Boxing Day. The 27-year-old is not injured and is readily available for selection. Manager Amorim even admitted Rashford was itching to play, though a recall was not forthcoming.

Amorim has spoken of standards and a lack of application in training when explaining the star’s continued omissions.

It’s also been widely reported Rashford has been put up for sale by the club, with Man Utd valuing their homegrown star in the £50m-£60m range.

Trusted reporter David Ornstein recently claimed the likeliest outcome if Rashford does depart in January is a loan. That would be reminiscent of the straight loan deals Man Utd agreed for fellow forwards Mason Greenwood (Getafe) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) over the past few windows.

The idea there would be for Rashford to put himself in the shop window and rediscover his form, thus boosting his transfer value ahead of a summer sale.

And reading between the lines of Amorim’s comments in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Wolves, Rashford won’t get the chance to up his value while wearing a Man Utd shirt.

Asked post-match about Rashford’s fourth successive snub, Amorim said: “It’s always the same reason it’s going to be.

“We have to be the same professionals, the same guys, winning or losing. Losing, I have to be stronger. I will continue with my idea until the end.”

Asked if Rashford had shown signs of changing since being left out, Amorim gave a blunt answer: “If he’s not here, you can make your mind up.”

One outlet who have taken those comments to mean it’s game over for Rashford at Man Utd is The Mirror.

In an article covering Amorim’s comments, they wrote: ‘Ruben Amorim gave the clearest indication yet that Marcus Rashford has played his final game for Manchester United.’

READ MORE: Seven clubs Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd for, including Premier League rival and European giants

READ MORE: Eleven options Man Utd could sign to take Rashford’s place and serve as significant upgrade

Starting XI at Molineux was Man Utd’s best?

The defeat at Molineux was Amorim’s fifth in 10 matches so far, United’s third loss in a row, and their second straight defeat without scoring.

Bruno Fernandes gave his side a mountain to climb when seeing red early in the second half. Confirmed Arsenal target, Matheus Cunha, scored direct from a corner before Hwang Hee-chan added a second in injury time.

It was yet another blow in the early stages of Amorim’s tenure and that’s despite posting what Wes Brown believed to be his strongest possible line-up.

Speaking initially about Rashford’s snub pre-match, Brown – who made 362 appearances for the club during their heyday under Sir Alex Ferguson – said: “It’s disappointing again that [Rashford’s] not in the squad.

“It seems the manager has set his terms: ‘If you want to be in the squad, these are the terms you go by – whether it’s training, off the field, whatever’.

“And ultimately, that has not been sorted out yet. It’ll be a very sad day if we do see Marcus go. But ultimately, you have to be on the same wavelength as the manager.

“I honestly think it’s getting close [to Amorim’s strongest line-up]. I think this is as close as you’re going to get right now.”

United’s eleven for the day comprised Andre Onana in goal, a three-man backline of Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot as the wing-backs, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte in midfield, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes as the No 10s, and Rasmus Hojlund up front.

GO DEEPER: All the latest on Marcus Rashford future

➡️ Biggest problem for Rashford and Garnacho at Man Utd named, with Amorim partly to blame

➡️ Serious new suitors for Marcus Rashford emerge, as Man Utd compile dazzling three-man replacement list

➡️ Rashford told to consider mind-boggling Bournemouth switch as Man Utd set price tag

➡️ Full truth in stunning Rashford to Tottenham transfer emerges, with Man Utd star cited as Richarlison replacement

When will Marcus Rashford leave Man Utd?