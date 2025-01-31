Amorim hints at permanent position change for major Man Utd star

Ruben Amorim has explained why a major Manchester United star was struggling in the position he’s been playing, with his wildly encouraging display against FCSB in a different role hinting at a permanent change.

Two things have become crystal clear since Amorim took charge at Man Utd. Firstly, the Portuguese will accept nothing but the highest standards from his players, with the continued exile of Marcus Rashford amid his alleged attitude and application problems evidence of that.

Secondly, no matter how patchy early results are, Amorim will not stray from the 3-4-2-1 formation he’s featured throughout the entirety of his managerial career so far.

United’s results in the Premier League have contrasted starkly to their results in Europe. The Red Devils sit 12th in the Premier League, though the 2-0 victory over FCSB on Thursday night ensured United finished the Europa League group phase undefeated with a record of five wins, three draws and zero defeats.

The star of the show in Romania was undoubtedly Kobbie Mainoo who grabbed the assist for Diogo Dalot’s opener before netting himself.

Mainoo has primarily played in one of the two central midfield roles since Amorim arrived, though found far greater joy in the left-sided No 10 role behind the striker on Thursday.

Speaking in a press conference post-match, Amorim admitted Mainoo has struggled with the defensive responsibilities required when operating in the deeper position.

And with his goal-and-assist display against FCSB indicating he’s potentially far more useful further forward, Amorim appeared to suggest Mainoo could find a new home in the more advanced role.

“I can understand better my players and put together the Kobbie position today,” said Amorim. “We need time to understand the players.

“He was struggling a lot defending as a midfielder. Now more as a No 10 you could feel that he was so free playing the ball near the box and near the box is really good, the small connections.

“So I need time, we need time to work with the players to understand what is the best position for them.”

What about those transfer links to Chelsea?

Mainoo hit the headlines earlier in January when talk of a shock transfer to Chelsea surfaced.

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein confirmed Mainoo is not unsellable, though it would take a bid deemed too good to refuse before Man Utd cash in.

United’s willingness to offload Mainoo and fellow academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho stems from their financial position.

To fund the sort of sweeping squad rebuild Amorim requires, United must bolster their transfer kitty through lucrative player sales. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars like Mainoo are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on January 29 that Chelsea are attentive to opportunities for a new central midfielder before the February 3 deadline.

Chelsea still hold concrete interest in Mainoo, though will only make a move if given encouragement from the player that a deal is there to be made. As yet, there are no signs Mainoo wants out of Old Trafford.

And encouragingly for Man Utd and their quest to retain Mainoo, it’s now emerged Chelsea have Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in their sights as an alternative.

Latest Man Utd news – Mathys Tel hijack?

In other news, Man Utd are not giving up hope of landing Mathys Tel despite Bayern Munich agreeing to sell the striker to Tottenham for €60m/£50m.

An agreement between Spurs and Tel on personal terms is not yet in place. The 19-year-old is yet to make a decision on who he wishes to join amid widespread interest.

From just the Premier League, Chelsea and Aston Villa are continuing to hold talks over Tel’s signing, while Man Utd are ready to lodge a loan approach.

The loan route would allow Bayern to retain overall control of Tel and also allow the young Frenchman to remain a Bayern player for the long haul.

Per Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Tel has “repeatedly stated publicly that he wants to become a legend at Bayern one day.”