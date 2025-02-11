Ruben Amorim and Manchester United have reportedly made Sunderland star Chris Rigg a ‘key target’ for the summer, while a journalist has revealed where Patrick Dorgu is expected to play in the long run.

Man Utd could not sign a number of their transfer targets in January as they were limited by their financial situation. Dorgu was the only senior new arrival at Old Trafford, joining from Italian club Lecce in a £30million deal.

United chiefs did work hard to try and reduce the wage bill though, shipping wingers Marcus Rashford and Antony both out on loan.

The Red Devils are now turning their attention to what could be a transformative summer window for the club. TEAMtalk understands there will be far more money for Amorim to spend, with several vital positions to be bolstered.

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Amorim and United have identified Championship sensation Rigg as a ‘must-have’ signing, having tracked him for over a year.

“Manchester United are determined not to lose out on Chris Rigg and he is one of their key targets this summer,” the journalist told United In Focus. “We can reveal that United’s top scouts have been working on Rigg avidly since 2023 and they are convinced that the young all-action midfielder is a ‘must-have’ for the club.

“We understand that United were one of a number of clubs who showed a close interest in Rigg last summer before he penned his first professional contract.

“The Black Cats hope that promotion would mean they keep Rigg in the short-term although as a club they accept that the Hebburn-born starlet is one of the most wanted young players in world football – with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both hugely keen.

“Every major Premier League cub is keen, but it is believed that a move to Old Trafford is appealing to him, admiring their pursuit of him.”

Man Utd want next Bellingham; Dorgu position explained

United view the 17-year-old midfielder as the best Championship talent since Jude Bellingham, who rejected their advances in 2020.

United do not want to lose out again and are seemingly ready to pay big money to make Rigg their latest capture this summer. Liverpool and Chelsea have also been named as potential suitors for the England youth international, but it is United who are pushing hardest at this stage.

As mentioned previously, Dorgu has already joined United, and the Dane made his debut during the narrow FA Cup fourth round win over Leicester City last week.

Dorgu operated as a right wing-back in that game, playing behind fellow exciting starlet Amad Diallo. But according to the MEN’s chief United reporter Samuel Luckhurst, Amorim will largely use Dorgu on the left flank in the future, rather than on the right.

The 20-year-old is viewed as the replacement for injury-prone duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at left wing-back.

It remains to be seen whether United will sign a right wing-back amid concerns over the form of Diogo Dalot. But it does seem that Amorim is making such plans, having told the club to consider signing Geovany Quenda from his former club Sporting CP.

Quenda can operate as either a right winger or right wing-back and is 17 years old, which means he fits into the INEOS strategy of future-proofing the squad.

Man Utd transfers: Permanent Antony exit; Rashford’s Arsenal snub

Meanwhile, the chances of United selling Antony this summer have been given a major boost amid his impressive form.

The winger has won two player of the match awards in his first two games for loan club Real Betis, leaving United fans shocked.

Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon has now openly discussed the possibility of the Spanish outfit signing Antony permanently.

While Antony headed to Spain, Rashford remained in the Premier League by joining Aston Villa on an initial loan.

Reports claim that Arsenal had two reasons for swerving the Rashford deal, despite showing interest in the forward.

Arsenal’s quota for domestic loans had already been filled by Raheem Sterling and Neto, while Mikel Arteta was unsure about making a stop-gap signing in attack.