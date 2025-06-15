Manchester United have reportedly identified two top alternatives to Bryan Mbeumo this summer as fears grow of a crushing Tottenham Hotspur hijack of the explosive Brentford winger.

The 25-year-old attacker is in high demand after a stunning campaign in which he notched up 20 goals and nine assists, which equates to a goal or assist every 123.3 minutes he was on the field for the Bees.

However, with just a year left on his existing contract at the Gtech Stadium – although Brentford do have an option to extend until 2027 – Mbeumo has become one of the most in-demand players this summer.

Despite already snapping up Matheus Cunha, Man Utd have so far had two offers rejected for Mbeumo – the second of which was worth a downpayment of £50m with a further £10m in bonuses.

But with Tottenham appointing former Bees boss Thomas Frank last week, the north London outfit have now exploded into the race for the winger and topped United’s offer with a guaranteed £65m and another £5m in add-ons.

While TEAMtalk understands that Old Trafford has always been Mbeumo’s preferred destination, those strong links to Frank and Spurs’ improved offer has left United looking at potential alternatives.

And now a report from ESPN claims that Ruben Amorim is pushing the club to consider Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and another Tottenham target Antoine Semenyo instead.

Both players would cost in the same ballpark as Mbeumo and would be capable of featuring as one of the No.10s in Amorim’s system who he likes to drift out into wider positions.

Eze, Semenyo arguably more suited to Man Utd system

Indeed, it could be argued that both those targets mentioned are better suited to playing in Amorim’s system than Mbeumo, who operates better as an out-and-out winger.

Eze enjoyed an exceptional season with Palace, scoring the only goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May that led Oliver Glasner’s men to the Europa League.

The 26-year-old England netted 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 games in all competitions for Palace this past season, the most direct goal involvements he has ever managed in his five top-flight campaigns.

His ability to play off the left-flank or inside makes him a perfect fit for Amorim, although Eze will only be allowed to leave if his £68m release clause is met.

As for Semenyo, Tottenham had already laid the groundwork for a move for the Cherries star prior to appointing Frank and their subsequent interest in Mbeumo, leaving their chase for the former now up in the air.

That opens the door for United to strike for a player who struck 13 goals and had a hand in seven more during the 2024/25 campaign for a Bournemouth side who finished a hugely respectable ninth place in the Premier League table.

Semenyo split his time last season operating on either flank but is also capable of moving inside and operating as a No.10. The 25-year-old is also available for a fee in the region of £70m, should United decide to make a move.

